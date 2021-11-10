Datamars Ireland, an established supplier of cattle and sheep ear tags throughout Ireland, is bringing new future-like technology to tagging.

“As part of the wider Datamars group we offer far more than tags and we’re putting powerful data in the hands of our customers so they can make better informed decisions and achieve measurable success,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Coming soon, in 2022, is the company’s new test tag solution for BVD and Genomics, requiring a single applicator solution for all tag combinations used. As well as the new Official test tag, Datamars will be providing a tissue sample only, also removing the need for a third tag.

However, it’s the company’s attention to the details of farming that have led to the production of its latest product, explained below.

Ear tags for dairy farms

Determining heats is critical for dairy operations. It requires vigilance, expert knowledge and skill, and still relies heavily on human skill and effort.

Poor visibility and increased herd sizes can dramatically decrease successful heat detection.

Missing a heat can lead to delays in peak milk volume and lost production with longer calving patterns. Non-reproductive cows can be fed unnecessarily becoming uneconomic.

Those with silent heats may be unwittingly culled. False positives also lead to unnecessary expense of the AI process and wasted AI straws.

Estimates have put missed heat at 25kg milk solids (14.7kg milkfat) in lost production alone (21 days x 1.2kg milk solids = 25kg milk solids).

Recognising the importance of determining heats in dairying, Datamars are bringing to the market the Tru-Test Automated Heat Monitoring with Active Ear Tags.

The Tru-Test Active Ear Tag is rugged, reusable and accurately tracks individual animal position and behaviour 24/7 linked to their EID tag.

This lets you increase early and accurate heat detection with world-class precision by using Datamars Smart Farming technology to monitor animal behaviour in and outside the dairy 24/7.

Integration with the Datamars Livestock Live App for timely and reliable data and alerts in the dairy, or via any mobile device. Ideal for indoor or pasture-based dairy operations.

Like all Tru-Test solutions, Active Ear Tags are grounded on accurate, reliable measurements to streamline activity and deliver timely, easy to understand intelligence to the fingertips of producers around the world.

Datamars Livestock Live is a cloud-based online program and all behaviour data, heat and health insights are integrated through Datamars Livestock Live and can be easily shared with third parties including veterinarians and AI technicians.

Getting tags

Datamars work to provide the platform and tools for farmers to better manage their farm and livestock. Datamars products work with each other, but most importantly – they work with for farmers.

From its Dublin-based operation the company offers a comprehensive tag ordering service with high retention and tamperproof range of Alphaline Visual, EID and Tissue sampling cattle tags.

