‘Depressed state’ of powder prices compounding butter volatility

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has cited the re-profiling of butter as “a healthy product” as a key reason for it becoming one of the most volatile commodities in the world.

The organisation spoke to AgriLand following media reports at the weekend that suggested butter was becoming one of the most volatile commodities due to Brexit, trade wars and extreme weather events on a global scale.

ICMSA’s dairy committee chairman Ger Quain said the volatility was occurring because of the link between butter and skimmed milk price (SMP).

He pointed out that one of the main reasons for butter price volatility over the last few years has been the depressed state of powder prices.

These prices have been suffering under the overhang presented by the-then very large levels of SMP in intervention.

Quain also spoke about the successful series of SMP sales out of intervention and its success in terms of the situation that has developed in respect of butter in current world markets.

“Almost 380,000t of product has been sold and that means that minimal stock is left in storage – which is positive,” he continued.

“We think that going forward butter and SMP prices should be on more of an even playing field market-wise. SMP has been rallying since last summer.”

Quain went on to say that there was, what he described as, “a large overhand of SMP in 2017 and 2018” that had reduced butter production in certain areas.

“This was because skim was seen as a butter by-product, but we also think that the re-profiling of butter as a healthy product moved prices upwards and put it in a better long-term marketing space.