Delayed farm plastics bring-centres beginning from end of June

IFFPG, the national farm plastics recycling scheme, will run its Covid-19 delayed bring-centres from the end of June until early October this year.

In total, 235 bring-centres will be held at locations such as marts, coops and agri-merchants, where the full range of farm plastics wastes will be accepted for recycling.

IFFPG already resumed its farmyard collection service on May 18 in line with the easing of restrictions by the authorities and in compliance with appropriate social distancing requirements.

When and where?

IFFPG will begin its bring-centre programme at Glanbia’s store in Castlelyons, Co. Cork, on June 29 and over the following three and half months run a total of 235 bring-centres.

Farm plastics bring-centres are one to two-day collection events, which are typically held at locations familiar to farmers such as their local mart or coop. Bring-centres represent the most convenient and cost-effective means by which farmers can recycle their farm plastics waste.

How to use a bring-centre?

In order to avail of a local bring-centre, farmers are required to present the various farm plastics waste streams as follows:

Wrap and sheeting waste should be brought in loose on a trailer;

Netting and twine waste should be brought in separately in a half tonne sized bag (ideally an old bulk fertiliser bag);

Small fertiliser and feed bags should be brought in separately in a half tonne sized bag;

Bulk fertiliser and feed bags should be brought in separately in a half tonne sized bag with the liners removed (liners should be put in with small fertiliser and feed bags);

Agri-chemical drums should be brought in separately in a half tonne sized bag having previously been triple rinsed.

How much does it cost?

Collection charges that apply this year remain the same as last year and are as follows:

What is the label code?

A unique label code is applied to all wrap, sheeting, netting and twine products placed on the Irish market on which the recycling levy is paid.

The label codes pass down the supply chain to farmers, which on presentation at bring-centres entitle farmers to reduced collection charges. For example, the charge for a half tonne of wrap and sheeting waste at the bring-centre with the label code is €20, while it is €85 without the label code.

What will be the social distancing procedures at bring-centres?

Appropriate social distancing procedures will be implemented at all bring-centres.

They will include farmers being requested to stay in their vehicles until otherwise asked, respecting the 2m distancing rule while queuing to pay, using available hand sanitisers, as well paying by card if possible.

How much farm plastics waste is recycled in Ireland?

IFFPG currently collects in excess of 30,000t of farm plastics waste for recycling each year, with a 75% recycling level consistently achieved in the case of wrap and sheeting waste.

As such, Ireland is one of the best farm plastics recyclers in Europe. All farm plastics waste collected by IFFPG is sent for recycling to facilities located both in Ireland and elsewhere in Europe. Products made from farm plastics waste include construction films, refuse sacks, piping and garden furniture.

Further information

For further information, please visit: www.farmplastics.ie; or telephone: 1890-300-444.