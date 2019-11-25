Deals across thousands of product lines with Glanbia’s Black Friday sale

Glanbia is having its biggest ever Black Friday sale and is offering farmers nation-wide an unmissable opportunity to stock up, save big and support local with genuine value across thousands of its product lines and Ireland’s biggest farming range.

From Monday, November 25, right through until midnight on Saturday, November 30, Glanbia is offering big savings across its farm, garden, pet and solid fuel ranges with all offers available online here, in store and on farm.

Big spike in business

Glanbia digital marketing manager James Byrne said they’re bracing themselves for a big spike in business for Black Friday.

“Last year, Black Friday was huge for us and this week-long sale offers our farming and predominantly rural clientele an opportunity to grab real savings across a huge variety of items, from farm hardware, calving, animal health and rodent control to clothing and footwear, gardening, hand and power tools, fuel offers and more,” said James.

“Rather than offering crazy deals on a small number of products, our approach is to offer our customers genuine value across more than 5,000 everyday products across our entire range,” he said.

Among the unmissable Black Friday offers are: 20% off all farm hardware, including fencing and fencers, drinkers and feeders, gates and feed barriers – click here.

Up to 30% off animal health, including dosing, calving aids and teat sealer. This is a welcome saving during the winter housing period and a great time to stock up with the calving season around the corner – click here.

20% off rodent control stock, including rat bait, boxes and traps – click here.

20% off clothing and footwear, including wellies, high vis, waterproofs, dairy clothing, cold weather clothing, GAIN Animal Nutrition branded gear and lots more to keep you warm and comfortable over the winter season – click here.

20% off gardening ranges, including garden furniture, barbecues, water features, garden chemicals, wild bird feed and more – click here.

Up to 20 % off hand tools for both farm and garden, power tools and ironmongery – click here.

Up to 30% off dairy hygiene stocks of detergents, chlorine-free products and teatcare – click here.

An online, exclusive offer of a free GAIN Results Jacket when you buy 20 bags of GAIN PreCalver Gold – click here.

Save €300 on a high end Landmann 6+1 burner gas barbecue with all barbecues reduced – click here.

Up to €200 off greenhouses, plus a free autovent worth €40 with each purchase – click here.

15% off selected grassland herbicides – click here.

10% off GAIN pet food – click here.

Pallet deals on Premium Polish Coal 40kg and Supertherm Smokeless Coal 40kg to stay warm this winter with Premium Polish Coal from just €15 a bag (note: not all fuel offers are available online) – click here.

Some of the best Black Friday deals

Vink Cubicle Lime Spreader – €40 off; now €159.08

The Vink Spreader is suitable for different types or combinations of bedding material. The unit spreads and mixes bedding materials in one movement.

This portable spreader can also spread bedding material in cubicles quickly and efficiently when cows are in – no need to open and close fences. Click here for more information

Cheetah Mains Fencer G303 – €188 off; now €753

The Cheetah G303 Mains Fencer is an ideal fencer for the protection and control of livestock on large farm boundaries. This fencer will control bulls, cattle, sheep and large boundaries. Click here for more information

JFC Reservoir Calf Feeder 10 Teat – 20% off; now €127

With JFC’s 10-teat reservoir calf feeder, you can feed milk up to 10 calves at once. This can be hung by hooks on any gate or bar for indoor or outdoor calf production systems. Quality plastic is strong, lightweight and easy to clean. Click here for more information

Cheetah Rechargeable Head Light – €10 off; now €42

This rechargeable head light is ideal for calving, fishing and lambing. The high beam will last for up to five hours and lights up to 100m. The low beam will last for up to 24 hours and lights up to 30m.

JFC Milk Kart – €350 off; now €1,413

This JFC Milk Kart allows up to 170L of liquid milk to be easily moved around the farm for feeding a large number of calves. This size milk kart is sufficient for one full bag of milk replacer. It is fitted with a pump to give a quick, controlled flow of milk to feed calves. Click here for more information

GAIN Pre Calver Gold 25kg – free GAIN Jacket with 20 bags

The GAIN Pre Calver Gold is a highly palatable premium powder mineral formulated for use with pre-calving dairy and suckler cows in the critical six-to-eight week pre-calving period.

Buy 20 bags and a tonne of lime or Agrical and get second tonne of lime/Agrical free plus a free quality-padded winter GAIN results jacket free. Click here for more information

Landmann Triton 4.1 Gas BBQ in Graphite – €300 off now

This large premium gas barbeque caters for all occasions. Click here for more information

Dunlop Purofort Green Wellingtons – 25% off; now €36.55

These strong, durable Dunlop Purofort boots are ideal for a variety of uses in the agricultural sector. Click here for more informaion

Flexothane High Visibility Jacket – 20% off; now €51.17

Stay safe in the Flexothane high visibility jacket with reflective stripes at the front and back that are accompanied by a florescent yellow that’s sure to get you noticed both day and night. Click here for more information

Straight to the farm

Glanbia Connect allows customers to shop when and where they like with free delivery straight to the farm on most purchases over €200. The extensive, user-friendly site is the Retail Excellence 2019 Website of the Year.

Glanbia has 53 branches and to find out where the nearest one is to you, simply click here

T&Cs apply: All Black Friday offers are subject to availability, while stocks last. Some exclusions apply. Offers valid from November 25, 2019, to November 30, 2019. Delivery surcharges apply on some bulky products and chemicals.