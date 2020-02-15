Dealing with on-farm issues and going chlorine free in your dairy herd

Grassland Agro has an expert team of dairy hygiene specialists (DHS) covering all areas of the country. These DHS’s have many years combined experience dealing with on-farm issues such as somatic cell count (SCC), TBC, thermodurics, lameness, TCM’s and chlorates.

With many co-ops opting to phase out chlorinated detergent this year, the Grassland Agro team of DHS’s is available to give advice on how to go chlorine free in your dairy herd.

Michael Fitzpatrick and Jim Ring cover the midlands and north, Joe Morrissey covers the south east and James O’Sullivan and Mike Condron the south and southwest.

Grassland Agro supplies Hypracid One, a tried and tested non-chlorine dairy wash. It is a three-in-one product that washes, descales and sterilises.

It is used in conjunction with Hypral One, a high caustic, non-chlorine liquid. For non-chlorine hot washing, use both products at a rate of 400ml/45L of wash water.

For example, a typical dairy with a wash tank of 110L would require 850ml of Hypracid One per wash.

There are three routines that we recommend depending on the farmer’s current routine: Routine 1: Morning – do a hot pre-rinse followed by a hot wash with Hypracid One. Evening – do a hot wash with Hypral One daily;

Routine 2: Morning – do a hot pre-rinse followed by a hot wash with Hypral One. Use Hypracid One every second morning, also hot. Evening – do a cold wash with Hypral One daily;

Routine 3: Morning – use either Unisan Plus caustic powder or Hypral One cold. Every second morning use Hypracid One hot. Every evening use either Unisan Plus powder or Hypral One cold. Use Perfo Grif peracetic acid in the final rinse (60ml/100L) daily.

Bulk tank washing: Use Hypracid One at a rate of 400ml/45L hot. Use Hypral One at the same rate every third wash.

Virolac range

The Virolac range includes pre and post teat sprays and dips such as Quick Spray RTU, Virolac Concentrate and Virolac Film.

These products are all based on lactic salicylic acid technology (LSA®). This is an active complex of hydroxyl-acids, combining AHA lactic acid and BHA salicylic acid. The combination of these natural organic acids ensures an extremely fast-acting, broad-spectrum disinfectant.

LSA® is effective in 30 seconds on mastitis-causing bacteria such as staph. aureus; strep. uberis; strep agalactiae; and E.coli. It is also effective on yeasts, cowpox and cow herpes.

The lactic acid is effective against bacteria while the salicylic acid is effective against both bacteria and viruses.

Both of the hydroxyl-acids work to condition the teat skin as both have emollient properties. Lactic acid is a humectant that softens the teat skin and the salicylic acid present in LSA® exfoliates the teat skin.

Hypred Quick Spray

Hypred Quick Spray is a ready to use, high emollient teat spray combined with the breakthrough LSA® disinfectant for pre and post spraying.

It contains a complex emollient system including propylene glycol for excellent teat condition. This top-of-the-range teat spray is excellent for controlling SCC and mastitis during the peak milk production period.

The combined disinfectants in LSA® give reinforced, fast-acting effectiveness against bacteria that starts to work seconds after being applied.

Virolac Concentrate

This product is recommended by one of the biggest co-ops in Ireland for controlling cell counts on problem farms.

This is a versatile four-to-one concentrated pre and post teat spray combined with the breakthrough LSA® disinfectant for an all-round economical formulation.

Virolac Film Udder Dip

This is an advanced teat barrier technology product with the breakthrough LSA® disinfectant for the ultimate udder dip.

It is ready to use (no mixing or dilution necessary). Virolac Film is designed with film-forming agents and cannot be used before milking.

The combined disinfectants in LSA® give a reinforced, fast-acting effectiveness against bacteria that starts to work seconds after being applied.

Virolac Film is enriched with a complex emollient system, including lanolin, glycerol and aloe vera to ensure outstanding teat condition.

A rheology complex allows the formulation to cling to the teat for longer periods without dripping, thus optimising the disinfection and cosmetic action on the teat skin. It is also a superb capillary action that plugs the teat canal.

Actisan – cubicle disinfection powder

Cubicles, when they become soiled and wet, are excellent breeding grounds for mastitis-causing bugs. The use of a good-quality disinfection powder such as Actisan is important to protect the cow from being infected while lying in the cubicle.

Please ensure to use a product with a PCS number to comply with the Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy assurance scheme.

Actisan prevents infection in the calving pen to protect freshly calved heifers. It also helps to prevent scours in the calf pens.

Milk recording and cluster dipping

If you have a cell count problem you must milk record, identify the high cell count cows and remove them from the herd.

You should also send samples to the lab to identify the bug that is causing the mastitis. If staph. aureus is identified you will need to step up your hygiene practices.

Although time consuming, cluster dipping with freshly mixed peracetic acid solution is essential, particularly for persistent bugs like staph. aureus to prevent cross contamination at milking.

Back-flush systems or hand-held peracetic spray systems are preferable to the bucket method. Worn-out liners can also facilitate infection so make sure to change at least once during the season.

Thermodurics

The key here is to remove the contamination on the teat surface prior to cluster application. Again pre spraying with a quality teat spray is essential.

The teat disinfectant needs to be wiped off to remove the thermoduric bacterial spores on the teats. As mentioned previously, use a dry paper towel or disinfected cloth.

Washing cow’s teats on its own will not remove the bacteria and may lead to further contamination due to the creation of a moist environment and mobilisation of surface contaminants from the teat to the milking cluster.

It is important to note that water itself can be a source of bacteria spread, and water used in any part of the milking process must at all times conform to being of potable (drinkable) quality.