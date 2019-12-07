Datamars Agri partners with Munster Bovine to supply animal ID tags

Datamars Agri is delighted to announce that it will work together with Munster Bovine to introduce Munster Bovine farmers to its fully approved tag range.

Munster Bovine and Datamars – a global leader in animal identification products – have been in discussions with the view to agreeing a partnership for the supply of Datamars animal ID tags in the Republic of Ireland.

This autumn, Munster Bovine has agreed to partner with Datamars for the promotion of its ID product portfolio in the Republic of Ireland.

Datamars Ireland is an approved supplier of cattle and sheep ear tags for Ireland. It offers simple, high-quality ear tags that are designed to last.

The printing and distribution of the tags will be from its location in Dublin and the company’s tag range includes visual, tissue and electronic tags.

These tags are proven to be robust and reliable and are currently widely used in the UK, Europe and in nearly 100 companies around the world.

Datamars offers a number of competitive advantages to the Irish farming customer.

These include: Low loss rates;

Excellent order turnaround times;

Single one step application of visual and tissue tags;

Integrated sample preservation with no refrigeration necessary;

A robust applicator with longer handles for easy application;

They are also priced competitively.

Munster Bovine CEO, Kevin Coffee, said: “Owing to Munster’s extensive on-farm representation, Munster Bovine was deemed to be an excellent fit for Datamars sales requirement.

“Initially based on the time of the year, order forms will be available through our milk recording and AI technician teams,” he added.

“The provision of innovative solutions to our customers is central to our growth strategy. We look forward to delivering the Datamars range of animal ID tags to our customers and hope this is the beginning of a very successful relationship.”

More information

For more information, visit www.datamars.ie; or www.munsterbovine.ie.