Peter Cooper operates a pedigree Holstein Friesian herd on a 72ac grazing platform and is the third generation of the Cooper family to run this 110-cow farm.

Peter farms with the help of his daughter Rachel, who is currently in her third year at University College Cork (UCC) where she studies Agricultural Science in conjunction with the Dairygold bursary.

The pair run a 12-week breeding programme which consists of six weeks of artificial insemination (AI) using Friesian straws and then six weeks of breeding using an Angus stock bull.

On the Cooper farm all calves are reared on Dairygold Prime Elite 23 Calf Milk Replacer with 2022 being their fourth year using the product.

Feeding regime

All calves receive 3-4L of colostrum followed by transition milk for four days as they are vaccinated against Rotavirus and the Coopers want their calves to benefit from the antibodies in the transition milk.

At five days old, they start calves on Dairygold’s Prime Elite 23 Calf Milk Replacer at 12.5% concentration and they get 6L/day. On day 14, the concentration goes up to 14% (stays at 14% until weaning) and they are offered 6-8L/day.

For the past number of years Rachel is responsible for calf rearing on the farm. She said, “we have 10 pens and 10 calves in each, and we wean calves when they are between 95kg – 100kg”.

“All our calves have access to ad lib ration and straw, with a constant supply of clean water. Having everything under the one roof makes feeding a very simple process, saving time and labour.”

Calves are fed using teat feeders from the start. Rachel mixes Dairygold’s Prime Elite 23 Calf Milk Replacer in a milk kart with hot water, and it is pumped into the teat feeders.

“Consistency in the calf milk replacer is a key benefit, we can feed the milk replacer when we want before milking,” Peter added.

“We don’t have to draw buckets from the parlour as we have hot water in the calf shed. The calves are extremely healthy, with no upset stomachs all year – Dairygold Prime Elite 23 Calf Milk Replacer is consistent with every single feed.

“We found the calves consumed a lot more ration and as a result they reached target weights earlier than normal.”

Imunopro- A key Ingredient

Imunopro, a highly concentrated and nutritious bioactive milk complex is a key ingredient in Prime Elite 25 Plus and Prime Elite 23 calf milk replacers.

Imunopro is a unique blend of super-concentrated functional milk proteins. These proteins contain high levels of the essential amino acids needed for calf growth and development, such as lysine and leucine (the same amino acids found in supplements used by professional athletes to repair and build muscle).

This concentrated milk protein also primes the immune system, assists in pathogen control and lays the groundwork for healthy calf development.

Imunopro also contains high levels of concentrated milk oils – five times more than you will find in standard whey or skim powders. Its sugars are concentrated to encourage the development of a healthy population of bacteria in the young calf’s gut – helping to boost the immune system and ward off disease.

Lactoferrins – shown to reduce the frequency and severity of scours – are also present in Imunopro at elevated levels.

Lisduff Farms using Dairygold Prime Elite Milk Replacer for nearly 10 years

Dave McGrath (R) , dairy farmer manager Lisduff Farms, Whitchurch, Co. Cork and Dairygold’s milk replacer specialist, Róisín O’Donnell (L)

Lisduff Farms in Whitechurch, Co. Cork is run by John and Teresa O’Sullivan and their sons. On a recent visit, Dave McGrath, farm manager described how he was getting on feeding Dairygold’s Prime Elite 25 Plus Milk Replacer to his newly born calves.

The herd is a spilt-calving herd with 350 cows calving in the spring and 150 cows calving in the autumn. They have been using Dairygold’s Prime Elite Milk Replacer for nearly 10 years.

Dave rears all his replacement heifer calves and pedigree bull calves, that will be sold for breeding, on an urban automated feeding system using our Prime Elite 25 Plus Milk Replacer. Dave believes that 25% protein and 18% fat is the ideal mix for calf growth.

He also finds the addition of Digestrom is good for reducing scour and scouring severity. Digestrom is a blend of plant based essential oils, which help to increase the palatability of Dairygold’s Prime Elite Milk Replacer and enhance the calf’s ability to digest nutrients. It has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects, leading to a reduction in the incidence of scour.

The O’Sullivan’s have two main calf sheds holding up to 100 and 120 calves, respectively. The 120-calf shed is a top-class design with a small wood chip area at the back. Dave said this gives the calves a chance to get used to the outdoor elements before being let out to grass and it is also good for Calf health.

The shed has three main areas. Young calves are given their first feed in a small group of 4-5 calves. They are then moved into the training pen where there are two feeding stations available. Dave has fitted a small gate at the back of the feeding station that allows him to lock in the calf for a few minutes to get his first feed.

“95% of the calves will be trained after the first go but you will have a few that will need to be shown again,” said Dave.

When the calf is coming up to the feeder on his own consistently, he will be moved on to the next pen. The calves will stay here until weaning and will have access to water, calf crunch and straw. Dave believes that having calf crunch and straw available from day one is key to rumen development.

