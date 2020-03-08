Dairy focus: Milking 7,800 cows in the south-east of Australia

Hailing from a 100-cow dairy farm just outside Virginia, Co. Cavan, Tommy Whitley has just returned home from a trip of a lifetime to Australia where he had been working – for the past year and a half – on the largest single-site dairy farm, in the southern hemisphere.

The farm, known as Moxey Farms, is located in central New South Wales and is home to 8,500 dairy cows – including 7,500 milkers, dry-cows and “close-up cows” – which are housed all year round.

While working on a farm in New Zealand – for his college placement – Tommy admitted that he caught the “travel bug” and he now hopes to go back to Moxey Farms, once the calving season is over at home.

Cows are milked on the farm 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The only time the milking stops is for 40 minutes a day to wash.

“Between the two parlours – an 80-unit rotary parlour and a 50-unit double up rapid exit herringbone parlour – 1,100 cows are milked per hour,” explained Tommy.

The herd is a predominantly pedigree Holstein herd, but Tommy explained that some Jersey and Brown Swiss genetics are added to the mix for “a bit of colour”.

The cows are milked three times per day and are yielding – on average – 40L/day, or 43L/day when it is cooler; up to 320,000L of milk is supplied each day by the farm.

The farm’s milk is supplied to the Australian Fresh Milk Holidays (AFMH) group which supplies The a2 Milk Company. A large proportion of the herd, Tommy noted, are A2A2 positive.

The farm also supplies Murray Goulburn Co-op.

“Cows are grouped according to milk type (A2 or A1), age, pregnant, empty or heifers. There are 21 different milking pens, ranging in sizes from 300 to 600 cows.

“The high-milk mob – of 550 cows – average 54L/day and the best cow is milking 90L/day,” said Tommy.

The running of the farm

Approximately 250 people are employed in one way or another on the farm – very little work is outsourced.

The Moxey family are also still very involved in the farm, despite its size, explained Tommy.

He added: “Up to 50 back packers are working on the farm at different jobs and the majority of them are Irish.

The Irish are very well liked here as many of them are from a farming background and understand what goes on a dairy farm.

Continuing, Tommy said: “We have our own fleet of eight milk trucks, a silage fleet of three self-propelled harvesters, three sets of butterfly mowers and mainly Fendt and John Deere tractors.

“Lucerne or Alfala silage is one of the main crops grown on the farm, which is cut every 25 days – weather dependent.

“Maize is another crop which is commonly grown on the farm which is irrigated, so yields are excellent.

2,000ha of maize was sown on the farm this year. It is almost time for harvesting and it will take several weeks to chop it all.

Whist on the farm, Tommy explained that he had been working on the herd team as a senior herdsman.

“During my first year in Moxey’s I worked mostly on the breeding side of things, and for the last few months, I’ve been working on the health and maternity end. When I return I’d like to see another side of the business,” explained Tommy.

Calving and breeding

Cows and heifer are moved to the “close-up calving sheds” at 250 days in-calf – where they are then monitored up until calving.

Up to 50 cows calve per day with a day and night shift team of two people monitoring them.

Once a cow calves, the cow and calf are separated. The cow is then check, milked and then joins the “fresh cow milking mob” a few hours later.

Outlining the protocol thereafter, Tommy said: “On day four and day 10 they are checked again and their temperature and ketone levels are assessed.

“The cows are also checked for left-displaced abomasums (LDAs), given a calcium (Ca) bolus or drenched with Fresh Cow YMCP and checked for metritis.

“Once cows are passed ‘fit’ they can join the ‘high milk mob’, where they are fed a rich diet consisting of maize, Lucerne, brewers grains, citrus and minerals.”

The “high-milk mobs” are also the breeding mobs and cows must meet a certain criteria in order to be bred.

Tommy outlined the following criteria they must meet: They must have sound feet and legs and a good udder;

They must be less than 300 days in milk;

They must be doing at least 35L and for heifers 28L;

Have had no more than three cases of mastitis.

All the cows are bred to AI and to the G6G synchronisation protocol – which are a series of progesterone (PG) and Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) injections over a two-week period, to synchronise the cows.

Commenting on this, he stated: “All the cows enter this programme for their first heat and are then served normally for standing heats after that. They are also scanned weekly to determine pregnancy, cysts, etc.

“A lot of sexed semen is used on the heifers and on first lactation animals. All the bulls used are from World Wide Sires and are A2 positive.

“They are putting more emphasis on breeding a more fertile and smaller cow, just like what we are doing here in Ireland.

“They believe breeding is driving production on the farm, so they put a lot of time into it,” he added.

Infrastructure

Along with the two milking parlours, the farm has approximately 10,000 cubicles including yearling breeding heifer sheds.

The cubicles are all bedded with sand which is topped up each day.

“Cow comfort is paramount for maximum production. There is also a tractor pushing up feed to the cows 24 hours a day to maximise intakes,” said Tommy.

A new maternity shed has recently been built on the farm with capacity for up to 1,500 dry and ‘close up’ cows.

“The final part of the farm’s development is a third milking parlour. This will be solely devoted to the freshly-calved cows and the hospital group taking the pressure of the existing milking parlours,” Tommy explained.

Expansion has continued outside of the farm too, Tommy noted, with the acquisition of Coomboona Farms in Victoria.

“This is a 2,500 dairy farm, formally owned by Harvey Norman and home to some of the elites genetics in all of Australia. Another 9,000ac was also purchased solely for rearing youngstock on,” commented Tommy.

The farm also recently built its very own anaerobic digester which uses slurry from the farm.

It is the largest anaerobic digester in the southern hemisphere and has the potential to power 3,600 homes. It currently powers the farm.

The weather

Fortunately, the farm wasn’t affected by the Australian wild fires. However, a drought has been on-going in the region since 2016.

Touching on the final points on this, Tommy said: “The local dam supplying the local area is at 13%, but was as low as 8% only a couple of weeks ago; although, we have had a nice bit of rain the past few days.

“Many farmers locally have gone into large amounts of debt purchasing feed and many have de-stocked their farms. It is a matter of waiting for the rain to come.”