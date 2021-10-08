Possibly the largest series of dairy cattle nutrition research trials ever undertaken in Europe has recently been completed.

The results confirm the absolute priority for milk producers to ensure that their management standards match the genetic merit of their animals from birth through to calving and, thereafter, the full lactational requirements of their stock on an ongoing basis.

This work has also confirmed that such an approach will deliver for dairy farming businesses, across all measurable metrics of sustainability: production related and environmental.

The Caltech Crystalyx trials

The Caltech Crystalyx funded trials were carried out at a number of Europe’s leading centres of dairy research.

Caltech Crystalyx technical director Dr. Cliff Lister explained:

“The research results will have a direct application on all Irish dairy farms.

“The challenge of heifer rearing is a case in point. The research clearly shows that if the growth of heifers is stalled at any stage in their development, up to the first 100 days post calving, the end result will be a sustained and cumulative impact in their ability to produce milk on a consistent basis over a long number of lactations.

“Beyond this the trials have highlighted the need to meet the specific nutritional needs of the transition cow and those animals during the first 100 days of their new lactation.”

Specifically, the research results have been used to validate the merit of the new Crystalyx range of nutritional solutions, designed to meet the specific needs of dairy farms.

The new products have been developed with the over-arching theme: ‘do dairy differently’.

“Ireland is unique in having a dairy industry with an exceptionally strong focus on spring calving and producing as much milk as possible from grazed grass,” Dr. Lister continued.

“This approach to management brings with it the importance of rearing heifers that can calve down sustainably at 24 months of age, while also ensuring that cows attain a calving index that is as close as possible to 365 days.”

Managing spring-born calves at grass

Commenting specifically on the challenge associated with managing spring-born calves at grass, Dr. Lister said:

“Encouraging optimal rumen development is critically important with these young animals. And fresh grass alone does not meet this requirement.

“Recent Irish research trials have confirmed the need to provide weanling calves with an additional energy source that is nutritionally balanced to meet this need.

“On many farms, feeding meals to stock at grass is not a feasible option. But offering them the new Crystalyx Heifer 730 feed blocks is.”

Research carried out over many years has confirmed that heifers bred to calve at two-years-old have more calves in their lifetime and are more profitable than heifers calving for the first time at three-years-old – but these animals need to be grown and managed well.

Heifers should be approximately 60% of their mature weight at first mating and should gain approximately 25kg liveweight every month to achieve this.

“Hitting the two-year growth target represents a win:win scenario for milk producers,” Dr. Lister stressed.

“The recent Caltech Crystalyx research trials confirms that offering Heifer 730 provides youngstock on high grass and forage-based diets with the means of getting there.”

Heifer 730 provides all essential minerals, trace elements and vitamins to balance the nutrient deficiencies in grass and forages. As a result, it helps maintain optimum growth rates and performance in replacement heifers. Animal health and fertility levels are also improved, as are conception and pregnancy rates

The product is research proven to improve growth rates by 15.2% and reduce methane production by 18.7% per kg of daily liveweight gain.

Heifer 730 joins the range of dairy nutritional solutions now offered by Caltech Crystalyx. These include Easy Breather, a feed lick specially designed to alleviate stress and respiratory problems in calves and growing cattle. Crystalyx Easy Breather offers a natural aid for maintaining a healthy respiratory System in Calves and heifers

Containing menthol and eucalyptus, this unique feed block allows young animals to maintain a healthy respiratory system on a totally natural basis.

Calves and weanlings are particularly prone to respiratory ailments, as they have not developed any natural immunity to many infectious organisms.

The severity of the problems can vary from a mild nasal discharge and coughing in a group of calves, to severe pneumonia with some deaths.

Easy Breather acts to optimise performance by stimulating forage intakes and digestibility while providing all essential mineral, trace elements and vitamins. It also helps animals regain appetite after a stress or challenge.

In essence, Easy Breather is a powerful, natural aid to help calves resist respiratory challenges. The product also reduces the risk of growth checks.

100-cow farm in Monaghan town

Neville Irwin and his wife Valerie milk 100 autumn / spring-calving Holstein Friesian cows near Monaghan town. The herd is currently averaging 600kg of milk solids/cow.

There is a strong focus on producing as much milk from grass within the business with zero grazing practised when weather and ground conditions prevent cows from accessing the paddocks.

Recent years have seen Neville commit to calving all his heifers as close to 24 months as possible. Getting the calves and weanlings to utilise as much grazed grass as possible is also important in reaching this growth target.

“Grass alone does not meet the full nutritional need of youngstock, particularly spring-born calves post weaning,” Neville explained.

“They need additional supplementation. I have used Crystalyx products in the past. They are extremely palatable and have helped to allow calves and weanlings make best use of the forage available to them.”

