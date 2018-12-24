CROPS WATCH: A reminder of the challenging tillage year gone by

This year’s CROPS WATCH series in association with TerraChem brought us through the trials and tribulations of dealing with crops which had come out of a wet winter and were facing into a dry summer.

John Mulhare provided viewers with advice on forward winter barley and struggling winter wheat, while Kevin Nolan – of Nolan Farming – made economic decisions on his wheat crops and decided to curb his spending on some of the poorer areas which were most affected by the winter’s rain.

Here’s a quick summary of the season gone by. Some of AgriLand‘s readers favourites and most popular pieces are listed below.

Don’t make gravy in your spray tank

There were some interesting moments along the way. None more so than John’s sprayer test to ensure a chemical mixture didn’t clog the sprayer tank or booms.

John’s test is simple yet solid and could save you a lot of money if mixing a large dose of chemicals.

John’s Tank Mix Test

Get yourself a conical flask, like John has in the video, or even just a jam jar – as long as it has a lid;

Pour some water into the jar;

Pour a dollop of each spray, that will go into the tank mix, into the jar or flask;

Give the jar a shake or a swirl.

All going well the mix will be fine, but if it’s not there are a few possible results that will not be good for the sprayer:

The mix looks like a “cottage cheese effect”. It’s lumpy and you will see it instantly;

The mix flocculates, everything falls out of suspension and falls to the bottom;

The mix forms sticky lumps. This is the worst result; while the other two may come out of the sprayer in some shape or form, a sticky mix will not.

John was keen to add that while this method tests a tank mix in the sprayer, no chemical company can say what sort of an effect a tank mix will have on the crop and the phytotoxicity reactions that may occur.

A lot of chemicals on a crop can cause stress and we need to be aware of that.

Beet agronomy proved popular

Readers in AgriLand like beet and it’s no surprise that John’s agronomic advice on the crop went down well.

John was planning for his beet crop since last July when he spread farmyard manure on land after winter barley. A crop of forage rape was then planted.

Advertisement

While John had laid the foundations for a good crop, he explained that there are some key management practices that will contribute to a high-yielding crop. Herbicides can impact significantly on yield.

John applied his first herbicide application in two splits. He applied 60% of the rates approximately five days apart. He then followed up with a second application.

AgriLand re-visited the crop at harvest time.

Winter wheat at different stages

Kevin Nolan provided viewers with an insight into his differing wheat crops. Towards the end of April an increase in temperature saw plants fly through the growth stages.

Kevin explained that he took a chance on sowing a lot of his winter wheat at the end of November and early December. This decision paid off, as farmers struggled to get spring crops sown. When AgriLand first visited Kevin’s wheat crops on April 20, very little had been done with the crop due to poor ground conditions.

Crops were under huge stress, but as the season progressed crops began to improve.

John advised magnesium to boost yield. John is a firm believer in reducing crop stress through foliar nutrition. Magnesium is one of the most important nutrients affecting crop yield; it affects photosynthesis and therefore yield.

In the link below, John describes beading of the chlorophyll. This means that the chlorophyll levels are low.