On good grass swards, 1t of protected urea (46% nitrogen) applied should yield close to 45t of fresh silage. This is better value than buying concentrates next winter.

Teagasc’s advice is to graze leafy swards over the next few weeks to maintain feed quality and skip heavy covers and cut these as silage.

Apply fertiliser nitrogen now

65% of annual grass is grown before the end of June. Adequate fertiliser nitrogen (N) is required to achieve the grass growth potential. Making up feed deficits is harder later in the year as response to fertiliser N is lower than in April and May.

Soil temperatures are now averaging 8° or higher and with daylight hours also increasing, the conditions for grass growth are good; apply fertiliser N to required levels now.

Farmers should also plan to apply lime on low pH soils as soon as possible; after first-cut silage is a good opportunity.

Plan now for next winter

Complete a simple feed budget comparing projected winter feed demand to planned silage area and feed reserves.

One hectare of average first-cut silage will feed 3.5 cows (or seven weanlings) for the winter. Build-in a feed reserve of at least one month when doing your fodder budget.

Make sure to close enough area for silage. Farms should have 100% of their winter feed requirement secured by mid-August. Lower stocked farms should aim to make 75% of their silage as first cut.

Aim for high quality silage

Good-quality silage will improve animal performance and reduce concentrate feed costs over the winter. Do not cut back on first-cut fertiliser and rely on delayed cutting to make up the yield difference as it will reduce both yield and quality of silage for the year.

Target a late-May cut of good yield and quality. This could be early June at the latest if the field was grazed before closing.

An average, first-cut silage crop needs at least 100kg N/ha (80 units/ac) including slurry, and 18-20kg phosphorus (P) plus 90-100kg potassium (K) to feed the crop.

Multi-species and red clover

Farmers can now avail of the Red Clover Silage Measure and the Multi Species Sward Measure.

For both measures, once approved, a payment of €50/12kg bag of multi-species seed or red clover silage sward seed purchased, up to the approved maximum, will be made to the Co-op/Agri-retailer and deducted from the price paid by the farmer.

Seed must be purchased by August 31, 2022. Apply online at www.agfood.ie by April 14, 2022.

The National Fodder and Food Security Committee is tasked by government with preparing an industry response, contingency plans and advice to assist farmers in managing their farm enterprises through a period of high input price inflation and potential supply pressures.

Supports and advice are available to all farmers through your Teagasc advisor, at your local Teagasc advisory office or on www.teagasc.ie/feedsecurity.