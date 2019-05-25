Corteva to use scale and expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions for farmers

An unparalleled innovation engine and innate understanding of how to deliver game-changing crop protection and seed products will be the two distinguishing features of Corteva Agriscience.

Last year, the merger of Dow AgroSciences – DuPont Crop Protection and DuPont Pioneer – created Corteva, the agriculture division of Dow DuPont. This meant new scale for a company already at the forefront of product innovation.

Mr. Adrian Gough, UK and Ireland country leader for Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont, said the merged business retains the expertise and product portfolio of the three entities, while adding greater scale which can be focused on areas such as research and development.

We believe we now have the most balanced portfolio of products in the industry combined with a rich history of agronomic expertise and an unparalleled innovation engine.

“United, we are a stronger crop protection and seed business dedicated to delivering revolutionary products for Irish farmers both now and in the future,” Adrian said.

In 2018, Liz Glynn took on the role as national technical manager in Ireland for Corteva Agriscience, having spent seven years with the Agriculture and Food Development Authority, Teagasc.

“Corteva’s recent and future pipeline of crop protection products is what really attracted me to the role,” Liz said.

‘We need to work together’

“I have been working with these products for years in a technical capacity and a year on within my new role, it is great to be able to demonstrate to growers, agronomists and wider stakeholders what these products are capable of and how to get the most out of them.

“Now, more than ever, farmers need additional chemistry in their disease control toolbox to achieve the maximum yield potential that Irish crops can deliver,” concluded Liz.

Despite the lack of clarity over the future legislative and regulatory framework for farming, agricultural businesses would undoubtedly need to change.

The way we manage the farmed environment, the way landowners deliver public goods, the markets we produce for and the regulations we must abide by – it is likely that everything is going to change and we need to work together to ensure farmers across Ireland have the tools to thrive and prosper.

“I am in no doubt over the ability of our customers to be resolute and resilient. There have been so many challenges put in front of them over the past 10 years, but the business of producing the nation’s food has continued without interruption.

“Those who are focused and flexible will adapt quickly and take advantage of the opportunities that come from change,” according to Adrian.

Adrian said it is the duty of companies such as Corteva to provide the solutions farmers will need in the future.

Corteva is determined to work alongside its customers to enable them to continue running profitable, thriving businesses for generations to come.

