Maintaining a highly productive grassland sward is essential in keeping feed costs low in ruminant production systems. Therefore, farmers should carry-out weed control protocols to maintain a healthy sward, and to prevent the growth of unproductive weeds, such as docks.

Docks are a species of weeds that are commonly seen in grasslands throughout Ireland.

Although there are many species of dock, two that are most prevalent in Irish soil are the broad leaf dock and the curly dock.

The problem with docks

Docks will compete with grass for light, moisture and nutrients, and tend to prosper in fields where soil fertility is high.

For example, silage fields with long growing seasons allow the dock to produce long vigorous leaves.

As a result, in fields where dock infestation is high, silage yields can be negatively impacted by up to 20%.

In addition to affecting silage yields, docks are also unpalatable, affecting herd consumption and therefore production. Additionally, if eaten, dock seeds are dispersed across the land through animal excretion.

The solution

