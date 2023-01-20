Darragh Ryder is a dairy farmer milking 120 cows on a 180ac farm in Dunmore, Co. Galway. He rears all his youngstock with a 20% replacement rate delegated to his herd.

A few years ago, Darragh experienced outbreaks of bovine viral diarrhea (BVD) and infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) in the herd.

As BVD and IBR are difficult diseases to treat, Darragh wanted to support his herd by using a control that was non-invasive didn’t impact production with regards to lengthy withdrawal periods.

After some research he decided to approach GH Agri and enquire about its products as he wanted to control these diseases using a homeopathic approach.

The major benefit of GH Agri’s products is that there are no meat and milk withdrawal periods, therefore saving farmers money. Its products are also easy and safe to use as it is mixed in with the cattle’s drinking water.

GH Agri was established in 1989, and is an agricultural veterinary healthcare company providing safe and effective natural prevention and treatment programmes for a range of on-farm diseases.

Tackling BVD and IBR

After discussing his herd health with the GH Agri team, Darragh was advised to use the following products on his herd to treat BVD and IBR outbreaks: Ridomast; Bovi BLI; Bovi BLS; and Superstride+.

Ridomast is a natural prevention and treatment programme used for the treatment and prevention of mastitis in dairy cows.

Whereas Bovi BLI and Bovi BLS are a both a three-in-one herd natural prevention and treatment programme used to control and treat BVD, Leptospirosis and IBR.

Superstride+ is a 100% natural, slow-release vitamin and mineral supplement used to support animal health which Darragh uses to compliment GH Agri’s other products.

“It’s a safe brand to use. You’re not having to worry about withdrawal periods or handling each cow individually. Just add it to the water and it’s effective.

“You use it just once a month and it lasts in the water trough for four days,” said Darragh.

Since using GH Agri’s products, Darragh has noticed a notable improvement in his herd’s health.

Discussing this, he said: “The fertility of my herd has improved as the programmes have helped control IBR for me and BVD is non-existent now. Lepto is at bay now; we don’t have any abortions from Lepto.

“The calves are born lively and they’re greedy for beastings when they’re born. They’re healthy calves. Once they’re born they’re up and sucking within the hour.”

Quick and easy to use

Managing a large herd can be difficult and time consuming. However, Darragh has found that controlling BVD and IBR in his herd is now easy with GH Agri’s products.

“The fact I can use the product in the water without having to handle the cows individually to dose or inject them is great,” he said.

“I can just add the product to the water and it’s just so simple, safe and easy to do.

“To dose 120 cows it takes two to three hours. Whereas, if your adding the product to the water you can go around to four or five different drinking troughs and you have it done in less than five minutes. It’s a huge time saving,” he added.

In addition to saving time, Darragh also told Agriland about how his costs are now minimal as his herd is in peak health.

“When the overall health of the herd is at its best I find that vet bills are low because you’re not treating cows for ill-health as the herd’s health is at the best it can be. That’s the biggest plus to it.

“The cows are cycling, and I’m getting a calf from each cow every year. That’s the way I want it. 70% of my herd is in-calf to first service so I’m happy with my herd’s fertility.

“I’ve saved a lot on costs. It’s simple really, your vet bills are considerably less as your not treating any sick animals,” said Darragh.

Darragh plans to use GH Agri’s products now and in the future in order to maintain his herd’s herd and keep diseases at bay.

“I’d definitely recommend using GH Agri’s products because they work and that’s what’s most important.

“It’s a no-brainer using the products because they work, my herd is healthy, the cows are going in calf and calving down with no problems and the calves are healthy.

“Once you’ve a number of things going good for you, you know things are going well,” he said.

GH Agri

GH Agri was established in 1989, and is an agricultural veterinary healthcare company providing safe and effective programmes for the prevention and treatment of a range of on-farm diseases.

The expansion of GH Agri’s business throughout the years has been aided by the Local Enterprise Office, and Enterprise Ireland.

Breda Fox, Valerie Kelly, Anne Marie Costello and Eoin Connaire, along with others at the Local Enterprise Office, have aided GH Agri during their business’ expansion.

For further information on GH Agri and their products, click here, or to view GH Agri’s online product brochure, click here.

To enquire about GH Agri’s products contact their office on (093) 25495, or contact Kevin McHugh on (087) 260 2549.