A calf-to-beef system’s ‘leap of faith’ in adopting a once-a-day milk replacer feeding system is being rewarded with high calf performance and labour savings – as well as content calves.

Mother and son Maria and Rory Sugrue had been feeding calves twice daily, but after a conversation with Kellihers Feed and Agri Ltd. they switched to Shine Once-a-Day.

Maria described the switch as a “leap of faith’’ and a decision she is pleased she made.

Maria and Rory quickly adjusted to this new approach and its time saving benefits, and saw calf performance improve.

“They seem to have good backs on them, more than normal, and appear to be a little bigger,’’ said Maria about her calves.

Content calves

The Sugrues purchase calves of mixed breeds, including Friesians and Herefords, at two to three-weeks old from different suppliers, predominately direct from farms.

Most are sold as stores so the priority is to get the feeding system right from the start.

Calves are fed Shine Once-a-Day from the first day they arrive on the farm; they take to it without issues and health is exceptional.

“Not only was it surprisingly easy to adjust to and there are huge savings on labour, but calves appear to be doing exceptionally well,’’ said Maria.

The calves are very content, she added.

“We could see they were very satisfied and only starting to get hungry when it was coming up to feeding time, 24 hours later,” she said.

Calves have no setback at weaning – they are consuming 2kg of concentrates/head/day prior to weaning at 8-10 weeks.

The volume of Shine Once-a-Day fed is reduced for a number of days before calves are weaned entirely.

Calves are weaned indoors and then turned out to grass where they also receive concentrates. The transition is smooth; calves eat large quantities of concentrates and take to the grass well.

Adjusting to preparing the feed was also seamless, according to Maria, who said:

“It is so easy to mix and very simple to follow the instructions on the bag.”

This, she admits, was important to her when she was changing from a system formed over many years. She was relieved that she could get that right and to do so without difficulty.

“We are very happy with the success of this new system and will be taking the same approach for the foreseeable future, maybe weaning a little earlier,’’ said Maria.

Shine Once-a-Day can be fed at any time of the day but it is important to keep that feeding time consistent – the Sugrues feed at lunchtime.

Professional advice

Christine Cummins, of Bonanza Calf Nutrition, advises picking a time that suits best and to stick with it.

Shine Once-a-Day is specially blended to ensure it has just the right amount of skim and whey protein.

Whey is the rapidly digesting portion, giving calves the hit they need initially and moving from their system within a couple of hours.

Skim is slow-release, forming a natural clot similar to cottage cheese when it hits the abomasum, the true stomach of the calf. This is ‘drip-fed’ to the calves over the course of the day.

Cow’s milk also contains skim -casein – and whey but at 12-12.5% solids, its water content is too high.

Shine Once-a-Day is made up in a more concentrated form, at 20% solids, and fed in lower volumes.

Dr. Cummins said calves will naturally consume the water they require from the fresh, clean supply they must have constant access to.

“This will help with concentrate intake and digestion,’’ she said.

“It is important that calves always have water, concentrates and a fibre feed such as straw.’’

To find your nearest Shine Once-a-Day stockist, click here.