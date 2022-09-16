In the run up to this year’s National Ploughing Championships, MSD Animal Health is running one of its biggest competitions yet.

The prize on offer is a vaccine bundle worth up to a maximum value of €2,500.

This vaccine bundle will comprise a supply of MSD Animal Health vaccines to be used in accordance with existing prescribing practices on the farm for diseases in beef, dairy, or sheep.

MSD Animal Health

At MSD Animal Health, our mission is the science of healthier animals. MSD Animal Health are global leaders in vaccines that can increase productivity, reduce mortality, and can help to reduce the carbon footprint of livestock.

Some diseases, for example neonatal calf diarrhoea, pneumonia, BVD, IBR and Salmonellosis in cattle will increase greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 20% in sick animals compared to healthy animals.

These diseases will reduce growth rates, lower milk yields, and cause higher mortality. Studies have shown that beef cattle with severe pneumonia can take 56 days longer to reach slaughter weight.

Studies have also shown that if dairy heifers have respiratory disease in the first 12 weeks of life, they will produce 500L less milk in their first lactation. Therefore, preventing these diseases through vaccination will not only reduce GHG emissions, but improve productivity.

Competition prize

With this competition prize, examples of vaccines for cattle might include leptospirosis, BVD, salmonellosis, neonatal calf scours, respiratory disease and clostridial disease.

While for sheep, examples of vaccines might include clostridial diseases, pasteurella pneumonia, enzootic or toxoplasma abortion, and footrot.

To be in with the chance of winning this amazing prize, enter by clicking here or at the MSD Animal Health stand Block 4, Row 10, Stand 176, at next week’s National Ploughing Championships.

The 2022 National Ploughing Championships is to be held between the September 20-22 in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

Entries can be made between Wednesday, September 14 and Sunday, October 9.

Closing date is 12:00a.m on Sunday, the October 9.