Co. Wexford land for sale ‘suitable for all types of agriculture’

Brand new to the market is c.72.99ac of agricultural land for sale at Foulksmills, Donamore, Co. Wexford.

The lands are located midway between the N30 and N25. New Ross is 7km in distance, and is located on the River Barrow, in the southwest of Co. Wexford. It provides for an array of amenities such as shops, restaurants, cafes and plenty more.

New Ross offers a vast array of outings and, as well as being a historic town, it is steeped in history – what with it being one of the first Norman landings on Irish shores in 1169.

Additional locations to the land include: Enniscorthy (27km); Wexford (31km); Waterford (31km); and Kilkenny (46km).

Gorey is located around 53km from the land. However, it is home to the Gorey Agricultural Show, which takes place annually.

Events in the past have included cattle and sheep classes, a poultry section, shows for dogs, horses and ponies and vintage farm machinery displays.

Agricultural land

The lands, which are in one large block, are surrounded by mature, natural hedging.

According to Wilsons Auctions, who is looking after the sale, the lands are of excellent quality and would lend themselves to all types of agriculture. Previously, it had been used as a tillage farm up until this point.

According to Oliver Travers of Wilsons Auctions, there has been some local interest so far.

The lands are being sold as seen and are not subject to planning permission. The lands can be viewed at any time.

The c.72.99ac is for sale by public auction on Wednesday, February 20 at 2:00pm. The auction location is at Wilsons Auctions, Kingswood Interchange, Exit 2, Naas Road, Dublin 22.