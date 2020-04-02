Co. Tipperary dairy herd sees 600L/cow milk yield boost with Rumen Proof

Cows in a spring-calving dairy herd are producing an extra 600L of milk per lactation since a novel-patented rumen enhancer was included in their ration.

The 96-cow Holstein Friesian herd at Lisfunction, near Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, was established by Anthony Slattery in 2015.

His aim is to produce as much milk as possible from grass – the farm grows 14t of dry matter (DM) a hectare. 12ac of maize is also grown to include in the Total Mixed Ration (TMR).

The farm is stocked at 2.47 cows/ac, with 60 calves reared annually and 20 of those brought into the herd as replacements.

The health status of the herd is a priority – cows are vaccinated for leptospirosis, salmonella and IBR.

Significant price penalties

In 2016, with health and performance in mind, Anthony reviewed his feeding system because cow dungs were very loose; the butterfat percentage had plummeted to 3.6%, resulting in significant price penalties from his milk buyer.

Issues extended to fertility as heats were weak and there were foot health problems too with a high proportion of cows experiencing lameness.

He sought advice from Pat Corbett of Mayo Healthcare, who recommended including the non-antibiotic rumen enhancer Panatec Rumen Proof in the herd ration.

“This product stabilised rumen pH, improved rumen efficiency and energy,” stated Anthony. This resulted in a reduction in acidosis, negative energy balance and lameness.

We used to have a lameness issue through white line and foot ulcers in around 5% of the herd, but we have seen a massive improvement with no issues.

Cow appetite increased, heats were stronger and conception rates improved; breeding is six weeks to AI and four weeks to a mop up bull. The six-week calving rate is 85% and the empty rate just 5%.

“Heats are way stronger; all the cows cycle in three weeks,’’ said Anthony.

The physical proof of these improvements was evidenced by no loose or bubbling dungs and a good shine on cow coats. “The first thing we noticed was that cow dung was solid and that is a good sign,’’ continued Anthony.

Crucially, milk yield and constituents increased.

Not only has annual butterfat average climbed to 4.17% and protein to 3.49%, but Anthony is now reporting that the herd is producing a lot more milk – an average of 600L extra per cow. This brings the annual average to 7,166L/cow, up from 6,500L/cow last year.

‘Insurance policy’

Anthony describes Rumen Proof as his ‘insurance policy’. “Despite a high-feed input we have very little problem changing from transition to early lactation.”

He continued: “Rumen Proof continues to improve herd performance.”

Anthony feeds Rumen Proof from calving until after the breeding season. Since 2018, when he invested in a diet feeder, he either incorporates Rumen Proof in the TMR mix or feeds it in a micro-encapsulated form supplied by Roches Feed.

New and novel feed additive

Mayo Healthcare also says that it is a common feedback from farms that feed reps will say: “We don’t have Panatec in our meal, but we can give you the same thing.”

If they say this, it’s untrue. Panatec is a new and novel feed additive which is a patented technology; there are no similar-type products on the market.

