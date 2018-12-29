Section 72 policy ‘best’ financial advice farmers ‘can ever get’

Taking out a Section 72 life assurance policy is “the best financial advice anyone can ever get”, according to Paul Merriman, executive director of advisory firm Pax Financial Planning.

The policy is especially important for farmers, and can be used to pay the Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) on inheritances, including farms and related assets.

Paul explained the ins-and-outs of the policy to AgriLand, saying: “Let’s take somebody who has a farm with assets worth, say, €1 million. And using the Agricultural Relief scheme, the assets are written down to €100,000.”

Under Agricultural Relief, the taxable value of agri-property is 10% of its market value.

“There’s a 33% [CAT] tax on that €100,000, which is €33,000. If the parents have a Section 72 policy in place for €33,000, then when the last survivor dies, that money would be sent straight to Revenue to pay any tax liability, rather than the son or daughter having to sell assets or borrow money,” Paul said.

However, only three insurance companies currently sell the policy: Royal London; Irish Life; and Zurich.

Notwithstanding this, the policy has a number of other advantages, such as the fact that one doesn’t need to have a liability at the time the policy is taken out – so farmers can start planning for their children’s future before they’re born.

If you’re planning to pass anything down to the family, any business or property, you need to take one of these Section 72 plans out early in life. It’s probably the best financial advice anyone can ever get.

“If you have a young farmer, who’s 25 or 30 years-of-age and who doesn’t even have kids yet, he just takes out a Section 72 whole-life policy, and he would have cover for life on that contract,” said Paul.

Furthermore, the premium is a flat rate, relative to inflation, for as long as the policy is in place, with no reviews as you get older.

Advertisement

“Previously, life assurance contracts that were Section 72 would have been a reviewable plan,” explains Paul.

This means that once a client got to maybe 55 or 60 years-of-age, the life assurance companies would increase the plan’s premium every few years after a review, so the older you got, the more expensive the contract got.

According to Paul, farmers would get fed up with the increasing prices and would eventually cancel the plan, but that doesn’t need to be the case now.

“Now what they do is a guaranteed whole-life premium. So, if you’re 20 or 30 years-of-age, and you take out a whole life product, and it’s €40/month, it’s going to be €40/month forever,” he explains.

Besides all that, the companies that offer the policy have their own various advantages.

There’s new innovative products coming in all the time to make it more practicable for farmers, or anyone, to take out a Section 72 policy.

Paul’s firm, Pax Financial Planning, which is based in Dublin, can offer advice on, not only the Section 72 policy, but also a wide range of financial and taxation rules that can benefit farmers, especially if they plan to pass on their farms to their children.