The case for installing solar PV on farms is stronger than ever.

In addition to the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) grant promised in 2023, tax incentives and rising energy costs have combined to make it a no-brainer for almost every farming enterprise.

The issue then is not if you should invest, but what solar PV system you should invest in.

Here are five key things to look out for when choosing your solar PV System.

1. Strong warranties

Solar PV is a well-established technology across the world and its deployment is doubling every year. The technology works very well in Ireland with the generation output predictable and measurable.

It’s all electrical with no moving parts and very low maintenance. They important thing to realise when choosing a solar PV system is that warranties matter.

Local Power Ltd. offers its clients three technology options. Critically, two of the options come with european manufacturer warranties that have a huge real-world value.

These warranties come with 30-year product and 30-year performance guarantees, with very few exclusions, and cover parts, labour and transport should there be a problem.

Ammonia or salt erosion damage, for example, are fully covered.

2. Quality technology

Performance, quality, and reliability are also key factors in choosing the technology for a solar PV system.

Local Power Ltd. has partnered with Solarwatt- a German company owned by the BMW family and in business for 30 years.

The robust construction of Solarwatt glass-glass panels makes them ideal for farm environments and offers reliably high electricity production for many decades to come.

3. Applying for grid connection

The micro-generation scheme allows single phase farms with install up to a 9KWP system, or 15 KWP in the case of three phase, to export to the grid.

For farmers and businesses wishing to install a larger system, the mini-generation scheme is the way to go. This allows businesses with single phase connections to secure a grid connection that will allow up to 25kwp of solar PV be installed.

Businesses with three-phase connections will be able to secure a grid connection for up to 75kwp of solar PV being installed.

Local Power is encouraging anyone interested to initiate this process as soon as possible and has a free application service to assist available.

4. System design to maximise economic benefit

Solar PV is a great hedge against rising energy costs. In the past year, electricity prices have increased massively. The era of cheap energy appears to be over.

Higher daytime energy costs improve the payback for solar PV and make the economics of storing solar energy, and nighttime grid energy, with battery storage more attractive than ever.

Local Power designs your system to optimise for self-consumption and maximise the economic benefits for your farm.

5. Grant and tax benefits

The 60% TAMS grant will massively assist with the capital outlay but, as well as this, VAT is fully refundable for non-VAT registered farms and 100% of the net outlay can be written off against tax in year one, which for sole traders at the high rate of tax can be as much as a 54% tax write off.

Navigating grant and tax benefits can be tricky; Local Power Ltd.’s our team will guide you every step of the way.

In summary, solar PV systems are a very good economic and environmental investment for farms, homes and businesses.

As long as you choose the right technology you will enjoy decades of free energy from your solar PV system. There are very few investments that offer that kind of return.

If you’re ready to start your solar journey, talk to Local Power today. The team looks forward to hearing from you and can assure you of a professional and attentive service.

Contact; [email protected] or call; 01 8250263, 085 8181317 or 087 0654103 for a turnkey solution for your renewable project.