As well publicised over the past few months, the dairy commodity market has been very bullish with the cost of dairy ingredients increasing substantially. These increases have seen the cost of calf milk replacer rising for the 2022 calving season.

It is more important this year that farmers in both the dairy and beef sectors look at what they are buying in terms of calf milk replacer.

Crude protein and crude oil and fat only tell half of the story. Farmers must also look at the crude fibre and the crude ash content to make sure the protein is being delivered from a dairy source. Crude fibre should not be above 0.1% and crude ash should not be above 8%.

Animal nutrition company Auctus has given a very strong commitment to the market to deliver value on their calf milk replacer range and it will pay farmers to investigate their pricing, especially this year.

The strong price for dairy ingredients is good news for the dairy sector as it is the price of these commodities, which in turn delivers a better price for milk at farm level.

December base milk price for 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat is paying e.g. 42c/L in Glanbia and 40c/L in Lakeland Dairies, with other co-ops not confirmed just yet. The short-term outlook for the dairy commodity market is also looking favourable to deliver good prices for milk to the farmer and rightly so.

Auctus delivers the highest quality through their calf milk replacer range and by using the highest grade whey milk ingredients, results in the efficient absorption of the high protein levels and in turn delivers on daily live-weight gain.

All Auctus calf milk replacers have the inclusion of Triple Shield Protection. Triple Shield Protection is a combination of a comprehensive health package to protect calves:

A high grade mix of enzymes are included to promote good microbial growth essential for the calf’s health and immunity;

Auctus powders are formulated purposely with a very strong Vitamin and Mineral inclusion. The Vitamin and Mineral content is the strongest on the market and this gives added protection from a vitality and health point of view;

All Auctus calf milk replacers have both Sodium Butyrate and Sodium Bicarbonate now included. The advantages of these are two fold. The Sodium Butyrate helps to buffer the stomach from harmful pathogens such as cryptosporidium and coccidiosis or bacteria such as e-coli and salmonella. Sodium Bicarbonate is added to help in the incidence of a clostridial challenge.

Milk replacer

Auctus now have five calf milk replacers in the company’s range.

Champion – the biggest selling calf milk replacer in Ireland presently. Champion is formulated to deliver high levels of quality protein with large amounts of energy, in order to grow the calf’s bone structure, while fleshing the calf at the same time.

The high energy levels encourages the calf to consume more ration and fibre from an early age and increase the rate of rumen development.

By doing this, the calf is better developed and stronger for the weaning period and beyond. Champion is ideal for rearing replacement heifers and beef calves.

Champion with added Lung Guard – has all the benefits of Champion but with the added protection of Lung Guard. Lung Guard, is as it says on the tin, protects the lungs of the calf.

It is a mixture of silicic acid to promote mucus growth to protect the lung’s alveoli and eucalyptus oil to keep the airways open to expel any unwanted viral or pathogenic load.

Opti-mum – is specifically designed to develop frame growth in replacement heifers. The very high protein levels push skeletal and structural growth from the start of life.

Opti-mum with added Lung Guard – again, provides an ideal product for replacement heifers but with the added protection of Lung Guard.

Turbo Thrive – is formulated using the same high grade whey and skim milk powders as the other Auctus calk milk replacers.

Turbo Thrive is designed for the beef calf market and delivers a more economical option of calf rearing whilst still pushing calf performance from the calf’s first week of life onwards.

When pricing calf milk replacer this year, there are a few pointers to watch for. Calf milk replacer should be bought at a net bag price.

If you are getting a price with an offer with so many bags free of charge, calculate what the price per bag is inclusive of the free stock. Check out the crude protein, crude oil and fat, but in conjunction with crude fibre and crude ash contents.

