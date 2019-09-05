Change to Boortmalt protein specifications

Protein specifications were changed today at Boortmalt intakes. The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) informed AgriLand of the alterations this afternoon.

Distilling grade barley is now at a protein specification of 8.8% or less. Brewing grade barley is now at a protein content of between 8.9% and 10.8%.

According to the IFA, the reduction in the protein percentage has resulted in a significant number of farmers who were not meeting the distilling grade falling into the brewing category.

However, it may also see some farmers fall out of the distilling bracket which have protein percentages between 8.9% and 9.3%. Last week, barley in this bracket would have qualified for distilling.

Intakes re-opened

Intakes re-opened this morning following days of closures. AgriLand understands that following the partial collapse of a steep at the site storage was limited and extra storage had to be sourced as malting capacity at the plant is reduced.

It has been a tough harvest for the tillage sector. Unfavorable weather conditions made harvest difficult, while Boortmalt took a blow following the steep collapse and a period of uncertainty over grain intake followed for farmers.

Speaking on the topic, IFA grain chairman Mark Browne stated: “This incident has caused extra storage pressure and the company is trying to facilitate growers as best it can.”

Mark also informed AgriLand that the IFA’s malting barley committee will meet with Boortmalt tomorrow morning.