Champion Calf Milk Replacer delivering excellent results in Co. Westmeath

Padraig Killane (pictured above) has been consistently achieving great results from calves reared on Champion Calf Milk Replacer from Auctus over the past three years.

Padraig is from Carn Park, Mount Temple, Moate, Co. Westmeath. He is milking 170 Holstein-Friesian cross cows and has an all spring-calving herd. All the calves are fed colostrum for the first three days.

Padraig has a computerised calf feeder with three feed stations and the calves are introduced to the feeder from three to four days-of-age where they are fed Champion Calf Milk Replacer.

All calves are fed on the feeder with the bull calves being sold off between two and three weeks-of-age. Approximately 85 calves are reared as replacement heifers for the dairy herd with the excess sold off prior to calving.

Calves are fed 4L/day of Champion Calf Milk Replacer split over three feeds when the calves are started on the feeder.

They are fed a consistent mix of 125g of powder per litre at 40º. They are then increased to 6L/day over the next 14 days at the same concentration.

The calves are then weaned off at a steady rate over a seven-day period and the feed curve has the calves weaned at 72 days-of-age. All the calves will have consumed 45kg of Champion Calf Milk Replacer at this point.

Champion Calf Milk Replacer has performed very well for Padraig in two ways. Padraig has said “calves are extremely healthy with no setbacks during the rearing period”.

The calves have also performed very well on the powder and are achieving the growth rates he requires.

John Linnane, sales director with Auctus, says the calf performance levels can be explained by the high-quality whey milk ingredients Auctus uses in Champion, resulting in efficient absorption of the high-protein levels.

The health advantages realised on Padraig’s farm are due to the inclusion of: Triple Shield Protection – which increases the growth of intestinal micro flora, reduces the incidence of digestive scours and minimises the growth of harmful bacteria including e-coli, clostridia and salmonella.

Sodium butyrate – acts as a stomach buffer in the abomasum giving further protection against harmful bacteria and pathogens such as cryptosporidium and coccidiosis.

An extremely strong vitamin and mineral inclusion to push calf development when the calf’s genetic function is being layed down within the first six months of life.

Lung Guard – the fight against respiratory disorders

Auctus has expanded its calf milk replacer range. Its household products that are trusted, well established and very competitively priced within the Irish market are: Opti-mum – 26% protein; Champion – 23.5% protein; and Turbo Thrive – 21.5% protein. Further analysis is available upon request.

Auctus has now included a new respiratory additive into this powerful range of calf milk replacers to counter respiratory disorders. Lung Guard has been added as an optional extra in the Opti-mum and Champion products.

Respiratory distress can be detected in 20% of animals and is caused due to: environmental reasons in buildings with ventilation and weather issues; or stress resulting in an impact on the immune system.

Calves or ruminants tend to be sensitive to respiratory disorders due to low pulmonary volume and low immunity as baby animals.

The objectives of adding Lung Guard to Opti-mum or Champion are: The prevention of respiratory disorders;

The improvement of breathing;

The reduction in the use of antibiotics.

Lung Guard is formulated to increase mucus production while leaving it fluid to give a decongesting effect. The essential oils inhibit the growth of bacteria, while stimulating the immune system.

If respiratory disorders such as: pneumonia; IBR; BVD; or BRSV are a challenge on your farm, please give Auctus a call on: 043-6683200.

First Fibre – pushing live weight gain from the outset

Michael Roche (pictured below) of Knockcoolkeare herd, Co. Limerick, a pedigree Limousin herdowner, has been using First Fibre from Auctus since October 2018.

Michael indicates that he introduces First Fibre to calves from one week-of-age onwards to encourage strong rumen development in order to utilise ration more efficiently.

Michael runs his suckler farm in Mount Collins, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, where he has a commercial herd and from 2012 established a pedigree Limousin suckler herd to run alongside.

Michael has had a lot of success in recent years and has won many accolades, winning one first and two second places in different classes at the Tullamore show in 2018. As well, he had many winners in the Limousin Society small herds competition in 2017 and 2018. He also exports heifers to the UK.

Andrew O’Connell, business development manager with Auctus, has indicated Michael’s attention to detail is paramount to producing high-quality stock. Since starting to use First Fibre as a source of fibre for calves, he is finding very good consistency in the dung.

Michael said: “Calves are performing with a weight gain of 1.4-1.6kg/day on average and bulls are consistently growing at 1.8kg/day live weight gain.”

