As part of bringing a new teat sealant – Cepralock – to market, MSD Animal Health have launched a new udder health video series to raise awareness about the correct procedure when drying-off cows, ahead of the upcoming dry cow season.

The preview for the new series can be watched below:

The video series features well-known veterinary consultant, Tommy Heffernan – better known as Tommy the vet – who shares lots of practical tips, tricks, and advice to help farmers get prepared for a successful dry-cow period.

A total of six in-depth videos explore every aspect of the drying-off procedure, from effective use of milk recording data, what needs to be taking into consideration when going down the selective dry-cow therapy (SDCT) route and best practice protocols pre, post and when drying-off cows.

So – what’s in each video?

In the first video of the udder health video series, Tommy Heffernan and Helena Madden, veterinary advisor with MSD Animal Health delve into the rationale behind drying-off cows.

The pair discuss what happens during the dry-cow period, what are we trying to achieve and what are the greatest risks during the drying-off procedure.

You can’t manage what you don’t measure, and data is useless unless you can act on it.

In the second video of the udder health video series, Tommy and Jack O’Connor, marketing manager with MSD Animal Health look at the data available to farmers and how this information can help them make more informed decisions on their farm.

They also discuss the value of milk recording, the key times to conduct milk recording and the information you need to take from your reports to make better decisions ahead of drying off.

In the third video in the udder health video series, Tommy and Helena discuss the motivation behind conducting SDCT, what it means for vets and farmers and some practical tips on how you can start practicing SDCT on your farm. The new teat sealant from MSD Animal Health comes in a 36 cow bucket and a convenient 6-cow box

Fail to prepare and prepare to fail when it comes to drying-off cows; planning and preparation is key.

In the fourth video, Tommy and Helena talk through ensuring the cow is the correct BCS, that she is up to date with all her vaccines, her tail is clipped and her udder is clean from faecal material before drying-off.

They also discuss the role of nutrition pre and post drying off for the best results and why it is so important to choose the correct dry-cow tube that is effective against the pathogens present on your farm.

In the fifth video of the udder health video series, Tommy and Jack roll their sleeves up and dry off a cow. The pair work through every detail from start to finish on what’s involved in drying off a cow.

Hygiene is critical during this process and Tommy outlines some practical tips and tricks you can follow to ensure you get the best results – this one’s not to be missed.

Post drying-off the first seven to 14 days is a high-risk period for the cow. In the sixth video, Tommy and Helena look at some key areas that farmers need to address to minimise the risk of infection during this period.

They look at everything including cow-comfort, nutrition, cubicle space and hygiene – no stone is left unturned.

The udder health video series is packed with lots of information, tips, tricks, and advice for a successful dry-cow period. In the last video in this udder health video series, MSD Animal Health have summarised each video to make it all easy and accessible for farmers to look back on.

For more information on udder health or the new teat sealer, Cepralock, talk to your vet

