The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) is delighted to announce two upcoming Farm Focus days, showcasing the unique diversity and expertise of our six featured Focus Farms.

These open days will provide a first-hand look at the operations of two exceptional dairy farms, where visitors can learn from the experiences and knowledge of the farmers behind these herds as well as an insight into all six of its 2024 Focus Farmers.

Kindly sponsored by MSD, the Focus Farm series is now in its second year.

#1: Edward Fitzgerald – Toberfort herd, Co. Limerick

Date: Thursday, August 29.

Edward Fitzgerald, a fifth-generation dairy farmer from Effin, Co. Limerick, has taken the Toberfort herd to new heights since taking over in 2008.

The farm, originally established in 1876 and transitioned from Dairy Shorthorns, to British Friesian under Edward’s grandfather before evolving into the high-performing 90 head Holstein herd it is today.

Edward Fitzgerald



Edward says his ideal cow is ‘an invisible one’, one that is problem free and easily managed.

Although he admits he strives for a more holistic approach – a herd of invisible cows is the aim! Genetics play a huge part in the success of the Toberfort herd, Edward’s sire selection criteria are meticulous.

#2: Joe Healy – Copperbeech herd, Co. Meath

Date: Thursday, September 12.

Joe Healy of the Copperbeech Herd in Athboy, Co. Meath, represents a newer yet equally impressive chapter in dairy farming.

After a 13-year break from dairy farming, Joe returned in 2020 to re-establish milking on the family farm. Joe Healy

Starting with 70 heifers, Joe has been learning and adapting his approach to herd management, focusing on balancing health traits, fertility, and conformation in his breeding decisions.

With Allflex Sensehub collars aiding in heat detection, Joe is dedicated to maintaining high fertility rates, ensuring the long-term success of his herd.

Meet the Focus Farmers

While Edward and Joe are hosting the open days, they are part of a broader series of Focus Farms that exemplify the diversity within IHFA’s membership. These farmers, each with their distinct approach to dairy farming, contribute to the rich tapestry of pedigree herds in Ireland:

Ian McKeague, Inishowen Herd, Co. Donegal : Milking 100 cows on a liquid contract with Aurivo.

: Milking 100 cows on a liquid contract with Aurivo. Oliver Dempsey, Barrowvale Herd, Co. Laois : A Pure Friesian herd of 30 cows, with five bulls in AI studs.

: A Pure Friesian herd of 30 cows, with five bulls in AI studs. Seamus Knox, Ballygown Herd, Co. Kilkenny : Milking 300 Holstein Friesians, including the breeder of the popular Irish bull, Ballygown Albert.

: Milking 300 Holstein Friesians, including the breeder of the popular Irish bull, Ballygown Albert. James & Aine O’Keeffe, Clover Herd, Co. Cork: 110 milking cows, transitioning from Pure Friesian to Holstein bloodlines.

Join the IHFA for the open days

The Focus Farm open days, sponsored by MSD, are an excellent opportunity to witness the diversity and innovation within IHFA member herds.

Each event will feature several demonstration stations where the Focus Farmers will share their experiences and insights.

Visitors will have the chance to engage with IHFA staff to learn more about achieving pedigree status and the benefits of IHFA membership.

Additionally, there will be select trade stands and light refreshments available.

The IHFA Focus Farmers will be sharing their farming story along with guest speakers from MSD and an informative Classification Demonstration from IHFA

The IHFA looks forward to welcoming you to these special events as it celebrates the dedication and diversity of its Focus Farmers.