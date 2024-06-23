A Cavan-based enterprise has started producing needle felting kits using entirely 100% traceable Irish wool fibre.

“The fibre is mainly sourced from our own flock of Roscommon sheep, with additional fleeces from other breeds being sourced on local farms,” said Sandra Coote of Crafts of Ireland who is based on the family beef farm in Virginia run by her husband, Alan.

“All the washing and dyeing of fibre is done in small batches by hand and the wool is dried outdoors to reduce its environmental impact.

“We make YouTube tutorials for each kit to eliminate unnecessary printing and use all recyclable cardboard packaging. The product leaves us for the first time when it is sent to our customers,” said Sandra who grew up on a farm in Longford.

“We have 2.5m sheep being sheared at the moment and I couldn’t find a felting kit for sale online that contained traceable Irish wool or even any Irish wool.

“Currently, we have five picture kits but 3D kits will be added soon, once we get some new machinery that we are investing in to further process the wool up and running.

“At that stage we hope to add many more unique Irish wool products to our website and promote the versatile Irish wool as a craft material.”

Sandra started Crafts of Ireland as a combination of all the things that she loves, from teaching traditional crafts to hosting afternoon tea and craft events.

The dynamic Cavan-based woman has introduced a whole range of activities over the years, from crafty hen parties to wool spinning sessions for men and women.