Sebana Moynagh from Tonagh, Mountnugent in Co. Cavan is a Charolais Pedigree Breeder. She is a Whole Herd Performance Recording (WHPR) participant and sat down with us to give a run through on breeding, how she finds the programme and her thoughts on using the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation’s (ICBF’s) Stockbull Finder.

To begin, Sebana discusses what kind of bulls she breeds.

What bulls have you found bred well for you over the years Sebana?

The bulls that have bred well for me so far are: ‘Voimo’ (VMO), ‘Artois’ (CH2215), ‘Trezegoal’ (TZL) and ‘First’ (CH2216 ).

These are all good cow makers and bull makers and are very consistent.

The bulls are easy-calving, develop nice muscle and grow into great animals when mature. The cows have good plates and are easy calved and are feminine and have good milk.

What are bull buyers typically looking for in a bull?

Buyers are looking for easy calving and that’s number one as a lot of farmers work off farm Good shape, mobility and docility are also very important .



Have you found the ‘Stockbull Finder’ useful for selling bulls through ?

In the last three years I’ve sold numerous bulls off the ‘Stockbull finder’. It’s a great asset to have as you can see the breeding, weight gains and history of the bull.

It’s a big help for farmers to see a selection of bulls that might suit them and it gives you a good choice of bulls if you want to go and see them.

What are your future plans for your pedigree herd?

Our main priority is to maintain a healthy herd. We plan to continue to improve genetics for a grass based system. We breed for a balanced cow that has good maternal traits and good terminal traits.

The females can calve easily, produce a calf per cow/year and have good milk and good fertility.

We aim to produce bulls that have easy calving traits and high growth rates with good temperament.

Quick recap on the Stockbull Finder:

Step 1: Go to www.icbf.com and click on the ‘Stockbull Finder’ logo on the frontpage;

Step 2: Put in your search criteria as regards: Location, Breed & Stars;

Step 3: Scroll through the bulls that came back from your search. Click on the ‘Owner’s’ name to get the phone number to ring, to enquire about possibly buying the bull.

What have these breeders done to have their bull’s shortlisted?

WHPR is ICBF’s on-farm performance Recording Programme. These Pedigree Breeders have voluntarily signed up to the WHPR programme and have had all of their pedigree animal’s independently weighed and scored by ICBF.

So, only bulls WHPR Pedigree Beef herds are displayed.

For a beef farmer looking for a new Stockbull, the ‘Stockbull Finder’ is the best online place to start looking as it is the only search engine for beef bulls in Ireland where all of the bulls have been independently weighed and scored by ICBF before being displayed.

ICBF does not advise farmers to purchase a bull on figures alone. The bull must be seen. This is why in the ‘Stockbull Finder’ that actual weight recorded on each bull is shown alongside the bull’s €uro-Star data.

More information

To help find your next Beef Stockbull call ICBF on: 023 8820452, or email: [email protected].

