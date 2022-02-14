Case New Holland has recently announced its latest sponsorship deal, involving Italian sporting endeavors.

The corporation, which is largely owned by Fiat Industrial S.P.A., has placed its weight behind the Giro d’Italia in a deal which will see it associated with this major cycling event.

A few days later Case declared that they are to sponsor the Aprillia MotoGP team throughout the 2022 season.

Aprilia, Piaggo’s premium brand

Moto GP is the motorcycling equivalent of Formula one and although it doesn’t command the attention of its four wheeled counterpart, it is the top biking series in the world.

Races are held in America, Australia, the middle and far east and Australia.

Aprillia is part of the Piaggio group and has, in the past, enjoyed an illustrious career in motorcycle racing, with 54 world titles claimed over the course of its history. The 2022 Aprilia MotoGP bike will have its first outing at Qutar in March

While New Holland’s choice of pedal-powered racing emphasised the spirit of “determination, passion and sustainability”, Case is highlighting the shared “demand for high performance and power” between the two companies.

Mutual challenges

Yet it is not just the mechanical achievements that Case feel they have in common, there is also the “planning and the understanding of millions of data variables”, which they consider fundamental to achieving a top performance.

Adding to the list of challenges, the tractor manufacturer suggests that “risks associated with weather and many variables that mean strategies must constantly be reconsidered”, are common to both their fields of operation. Aleix Espargaro will be leading the teams hunt for victories in 2022

MotoGP is indeed a world of technical mastery. The bikes are purpose built machines that bear little resemblance to the road models available to the public.

However, it might be argued that the technology incorporated into MotoGP bikes more quickly finds its way into mass production than some of the more exotic features found on Formula one cars.

Bikes and riders

The race bikes have a capacity of 1,000cc and although actual power ratings are a closely guarded secret, it is unlikely that the Aprillia machines will produce less than 270hp. The Aprila MotoGP bikes will have the same power output as the Case Optum 270, as far as we know

This represents a power density of 3.7cm3/hp, as opposed to 25cm3 for the Case Optum 270 tractor with its 6.7L engine. However, fitting the finely tuned bike engine to a large tractor is likely to see it self destruct in fairly short order.

This season the bikes will be ridden by Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, both experienced riders in MotoGP.