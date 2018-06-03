Capture the summer with Calor and Irish Pride Bunsters

The first ray of sunshine was enough to send us all rushing to the garden shed to dust down our trusty barbeques and Calor cylinders.

The unmistakable smell of burgers being cooked al fresco wafts through the air; just like the first 99 or the grand stretch in the evenings, this glorious aroma marks the start of summer.

If nothing says summer like a barbeque, then nothing says burgers like Irish Pride Bunster Buns. Following the huge success of their 2017 promotional partnership, Calor and Irish Pride are again looking for Ireland’s best barbeque recipes.

Every week over summer, one lucky winner will be in with the chance to win themselves an Outback BBQ and barbeque kit and an Irish Pride hamper.

Four of these weekly winners will go head to head in a grand final where they will showcase their signature recipes to compete for a family weekend away in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, Co. Kerry.

The exclusive on-pack Calor Outback BBQ offer is running across the Irish Pride Bunster range, including Bunster Buns, Bunster Seeded Buns and Bunster Fab 4s.

Commenting on the promotion – commercial manager for Irish Pride – Edward Barry said: “The reaction to last year’s promotion was immense, with hundreds of entries coming in over the course of the summer from barbeque enthusiasts and budding chefs the length and breadth of the country.

Barbeque culture continues its rise in popularity in Ireland and more and more people are embracing the taste of great food cooked outside; we see that in sales of our Irish Pride Bunsters range.

Cylinder segment marketing manager and BBQ’er in chief with Calor, Jennifer Fagan said: “As a nation, we are getting better and better at owning the Irish summer.

“A barbeque is the ideal way to spend time with friends and family. Getting everyone outside for great food and memorable experiences is the perfect way to spend a summer’s day.

“Calor and Irish Pride want to create more of those special days for Irish families and friends this summer,” she concluded.

