Capable yet compact: Gear up for the New Holland T5 Dynamic Command range

New Holland is proud to launch the latest member of its 100-140hp tractor to the family, the T5 Dynamic Command.

The T5 tractor series is a supremely versatile tractor range – ideal for livestock, dairy and mixed farming. New Holland has extended its range to enable its customers to find the perfect tractor to match its requirements.

Today, customers can choose from four different transmissions: Dual Command with two speed-splitter; semi-powershift Electro Command; continuously variable Auto Command; and now the new dual-clutch 24X24 seamless Dynamic Command.

Mixed-farming tasks

The New Holland T5 Dynamic Command is available in four models from 110–140hp, all boasting the very latest Stage V engines. This brand-new range is ideal for a variety of customer requirements, particularly when loader work is a key aspect of daily operations.

The T5 Dynamic Command is geared towards a host of mixed-farming tasks; from demanding PTO work, transport, loader, lighter tillage and top work.

The 24X24 dual-clutch eight-step semi-powershift Dynamic Command offers class-leading efficiency, keeping fuel consumption low and productivity high. The new transmission offers a wide spread of speeds across the three ranges, with a great focus placed on the number of overlapping gears within a speed range.

These correspond to those most frequently used speeds when conducting in-field or on-road activities. The operator can easily match the speed of the tractor to the job with precision, without the need to change the range. This results in greater productivity.

Dedicated clutches for forward and reverse ensure a controlled power shuttle, even on steep gradients, while the range shifting is robotised. The result is that the responsive Dynamic Command delivers near instantaneous directional changes, ideal for loader-intensive operations, which can be carried out much more quickly and smoothly.

Together with features such as the Dynamic StartStop which enables clutch-free loader work – whereby the operator can stop the tractor simply by pushing the brake pedal – results in greater operator comfort and reduced fatigue.

The T5 Dynamic Command lets the operator enjoy the ride more than ever while controlling other operations with features such as ‘’Ground Speed Management II’’, which gives a Dual Clutch Transmission the automation of an AutoCommand; allowing the operator to prioritise either forward speed or PTO rpm. T

he system will adjust transmission ratio or engine speed accordingly to the task in hand.

The T5 Dynamic Command is enhanced by its extremely compact dimensions. At just 2.695mm tall and a wheelbase of only 2.490mm, the tractor is extremely agile.

These dimensions are not in place of the operator environment. The T5 Dynamic Command offers superior comfort and visibility featuring the ultra-quiet four-pillar Horizon cab and the optional Super High Visibility Panel. The latter offers an uninterrupted glass view from windscreen to roof panel, ideally complementing loader work.

Advanced connectivity and smart technology

The new T5 Dynamic Command will offer all necessary features required by customers and farmers looking for advanced connectivity and smart technology under one package.

This includes factory-fitted RTK-level auto guidance (up to 2.5cm) “IntelliSteer”; “Advanced Telematics” for synchronised tracking of the tractor’s performance; and control of your fleet and seamless communication between the implement, especially with a baler, and the tractor through an “ISOBUS class 3” connection.

For those who are looking for the ultimate in comfort and exclusive features, the flagship T5.140 model is available as a premium Blue Power version. The Blue Power family is synonymous with ultimate comfort, cutting-edge technology and eye-catching design.

T5 Dynamic Command demonstration units will be landing to the company’s long-established New Holland dealer network during summer 2020.

Please contact your local dealer or search New Holland online to discuss your requirements.