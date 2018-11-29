Calving 120 sucklers in Tipp: Keeping farm costs down

Efficient suckler and beef production will be the key focus of an upcoming farm walk and information evening early next week.

Organised by North Tipperary Macra na Feirme, the event will be held on the farm of Dwayne Stanley in Brittas, near Thurles.

The event is set to take place next Monday evening, December 3, from 7:30pm, according to organisers.

Farming in partnership with his father and uncle, Dwayne keeps 120 suckler cows, split between spring and autumn calving, on 124ha of grassland. As well as this, he buys in 120 calves each year, purchasing 60 in both spring and autumn.

The Tipperary farmer will discuss his dairy calf to beef system on the night, as well as finishing heifers and bullocks on farm.

Advertisement

The Stanleys put a big emphasis on a tight calving period and good grass utilisation to help produce their product at the lowest possible costs.

This farm walk is open to all young farmers and the event can be found through the North Tipperary Macra Facebook page, according to Bill Gleeson of North Tipperary Macra.

Following the farm walk, members of the North Tipperary Young Farmer Development Group will be having an open discussion about the future of beef farming in Ireland.

This is open to all people to come share their views on the beef industry in a constructive manner, according to the organisers.