Calving 120 sucklers in Tipp: Keeping farm costs down
Efficient suckler and beef production will be the key focus of an upcoming farm walk and information evening early next week.
Organised by North Tipperary Macra na Feirme, the event will be held on the farm of Dwayne Stanley in Brittas, near Thurles.
The event is set to take place next Monday evening, December 3, from 7:30pm, according to organisers.
The Tipperary farmer will discuss his dairy calf to beef system on the night, as well as finishing heifers and bullocks on farm.
The Stanleys put a big emphasis on a tight calving period and good grass utilisation to help produce their product at the lowest possible costs.
This farm walk is open to all young farmers and the event can be found through the North Tipperary Macra Facebook page, according to Bill Gleeson of North Tipperary Macra.
This is open to all people to come share their views on the beef industry in a constructive manner, according to the organisers.
This shall take place in Noel Ryan’s pub in Thurles at 9:00pm.