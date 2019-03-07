Calls for continued movement of infected meat post Brexit

There have been calls for the European Union to ensure that ‘Category 1’ meat and by-products can still be sent to the United Kingdom for incineration, even in the event of a hard Brexit.

‘Category 1’ products refers to a carcass and all body parts of an animal that is suspected of being infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), more commonly known as mad cow disease.

The European Fat Processors and Renderers Association (EFPRA) raised its concerns this week, highlighting that the UK’s infrastructure for incineration of infected meat products and by-products was ahead of other countries on the continent.

The EFPRA warned that a hard Brexit, i.e., the UK leaving the European Union without a deal, would mean rendering companies across Europe, including in Ireland, would no longer have access the UK’s infrastructure.

For this reason, EFPRA is calling on the European Commission to put a regulation in place that will ensure that these products can continue to be shipped to Britain, even after a hard Brexit.

Advertisement

“EFPRA has informed the commission that since the early nineties, unlike other EU countries, the United Kingdom developed an important infrastructure to incinerate specifically ‘Category 1’ meat and bone meal,” the association said in a statement.

“Hence, for many years, several rendering companies in countries in the European Union have been shipping ‘Category 1’ meat and bone meal to the United Kingdom for safe disposal and incineration in that country,” it continued.

EFPRA highlighted that EU countries – not including the UK – produce almost one million tonnes per year of ‘Category 1’ materials.

The EFPRA statement went on to explain that: “A hard Brexit, which means a Brexit without a transitional period, would mean that shipping meat and bone meal to the UK would no longer be possible.”