The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has expressed major concerns about the introduction of scorecard which will feature in assessing habitat status in the new Agri-Environmental and Climate Measure (AECM), particularly when it comes to commonage.

This concern has been outlined by the association in its submission to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) on Ireland’s Draft Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

President of INHFA, Vincent Roddy said: “The AECM cooperation element which will be available to commonage farmers will, we understand, pay farmers based primarily on a results-based model.

“This is a model that has already been used in the EIPs [European Innovation Partnerships] and REAP [Results Based Environment Agri Pilot Programme] and rewards farmers – through a scorecard running from one to 10 – for the status of the habitat.

“Currently no payment is made if the score given is less than four and obviously the closer it gets to 10, the higher the payment,” he added.

Commonage land

The INHFA has said that for farmers on commonage land where they don’t have full control of the plot, the scoring of the commonage will not be just dependent on their actions, but will be subject to the actions of all other farmers on that commonage and this will create a problem.

The association admitted that on smaller commonages, where all farmers join and agree a mechanism to protect and improve the habitat, then the scorecard may not be too problematic.

However, on larger commonages or where some farmers choose not to join the new AECM, the INHFA said that “rewarding farmers through a scorecard is a non-runner and the uptake will reflect this”.

According to hill farmers, a solution to this could be the inclusion of a grazing measure as currently applied through Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

“If this action is chosen, then it is vital that the payment rate for the measure is attractive enough on its own for farmers to consider joining,” Roddy continued.

“A measure-based payment such as this will provide certainty to farmers as the payment rate would need to be outlined in advance. A top-up payment could then be added through a results-based scheme,” he concluded.