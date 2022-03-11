Located in Gorey, Co. Wexford, brothers John and William Steacy are running an 85-cow Holstein-Friesian dairy herd.

All dairy heifer calves are kept as replacements and all bull calves are reared as beef on the farm.

The Steacys have made significant progress over the last number of years to overcome calf pneumonia outbreaks on their farm.

There are two main viral agents that can cause pneumonia, RSV and PI3 viruses along with bacterial causing agents such as Mannheimia haemolytica. The severity of pneumonia can vary from reduced milk intake, nasal discharge and coughing in a group of calves, to severe pneumonia causing death.

“A healthy calf will always stay ahead, but if you have a calf that gets pneumonia it’s a constant battle to meet targets; they become a straggler I find,” said John.

With the help of their local vet, Shane McGuckin of Gorey Veterinary Hospital, the Steacys established a preventative programme a number of years ago. This includes vaccinating the calves at approximately two weeks of age with Bovilis INtranasal RSP Live.

‘Be First, Be Fast‘

Bovilis INtranasal RSP Live can be given to calves from just seven days of age offering the earliest administration available on the market. A once-off intranasal application, Bovilis INtranasal RSP Live provides full protection within five days against RSV and within seven days against PI3.

This means it provides the fastest protection against RSV and PI3 viruses in comparison to competitor vaccines. The duration of immunity lasts for 12 weeks. It should go without saying but when trying to reduce virial pneumonia on your farm, you should aim to; ‘Be First, Be Fast’.

“We were having some problems with pneumonia in both the calves and weanlings a number of years ago. After making a change to the side sheet on the shed to improve ventilation along with using Bovilis INtranasal RSP Live, we haven’t had any cases of pneumonia on the farm,” said John.

“Our motto is that prevention is better than any cure and that’s why we vaccinate. While we spend money on vaccines, it’s nothing compared to the cost of dealing with sick calves, or in some cases dead animals,” said John.

The risks that come with pneumonia

“Pneumonia is one of the biggest challenges with calf rearing and if possible, preventing the problem from arising in the first place is key,” said Steacy’s vet Shane McGuckin.

Shane highlights how the Steacys have a good preventative programme in place and the idea is to vaccinate before calves get sick.

“If you have a bad case of pneumonia, the response to treatment can be poor. A vaccination programme will always work better when calves are healthy, and it will then go on to reduce risks of outbreaks in the herd,” said Shane.

As well as vaccination, Shane stressed that management of pneumonia is reliant on a good understanding of the causes and risk factors. Infectious agents, the environment, and the calf’s immunity status are all factors that can determine the outcome of an infection.

Calves receiving inadequate or poor-quality colostrum is one of the biggest factors affecting immunity, making them more susceptible to infection. Several other stress factors such as poorly ventilated and overcrowded housing, can also increase the risk of pneumonia.

“When I’m going into a calf shed, the smell is very important. If the air smells fresh but you are not cold, then ventilation is working properly. If there is a humid or musty smell, you haven’t got enough airflow and that’s not healthy for the calves,” explained Shane.

Preventative programme

Paying close consideration to calf nutrition and bedding along with proper shed ventilation has been a key part of the Steacy’s preventative programme.

“The shed was a little stuffy and the air flow was poor. In recent years, we removed the galvanised sheeting along one side and replaced it with Yorkshire boarding, which has really improved the ventilation,” said John.

“Compared to before, the rain can’t get in, but the now the air can. The calves have never been as snug or content.”

Calves receive high-quality colostrum, before transitioning to a high-quality milk replacer using an automatic calf feeder. Good hygiene is applied to all areas including calf housing, feeding and bedding and calves have access to a deep-dry bed of straw as well as clean water, meal and straw at all times.

The investment and implementation of the preventative programme is clearly paying off with John concluding that “the calves and weanlings have never been as healthy, they’re a pleasure to look at”.

“We wouldn’t do without the vaccine; it has given us great peace of mind and we see it as a critical part in the future health and performance of our herd,” he said.

