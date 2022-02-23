Corrib Farms is a dairy enterprise in Tuam, Co. Galway. Managed by Keith Walsh, the farm calves down 400 cows in a spring-calving system, beginning around January 20, and running for 12 weeks.

Corrib Farms has been using Opti-mum calf milk replacer from Auctus for the past four years to rear calves and has consistently reported great results. Keith has been achieving 900g/day liveweight gain/calf from birth to weaning on his current system.

Calves are introduced onto Opti-mum after the colostrum phase in the first week of life. They are grouped in pens of four after birth, move onto pens of 10 and as they get stronger, are grouped in pens of 20.

Once in pens of 20, calves are transitioned from twice-a-day feeding of Opti-mum to once-a-day feeding. Calves are also trained onto the milk float over this period, where 60 calves can be fed at a time.

Calves are also introduced to First Fibre from Auctus from a very young age, in order to get Rumen development kicked off. This is important to have fibre in the diet to maximise the gut development before the calves are let out to grass.

Keith Walsh with Auctus business manager Brian Geraghty

As soon as the weather permits – traditionally in early March – calves are let out to grass and fed Opti-mum calf milk replacer once a day through the milk float out in the field, 60 at a time.

Calves are weaned at 110kg weight and this is achieved within 10 weeks of age consistently, with calves recording 900g/day liveweight gain on Opti-mum.

Keith indicated that this is ideal for his system as maiden heifers are strong when calving down at 24 months of age.

He likes the Opti-mum calf milk replacer from the point of view of easy mixing. Calves look extremely healthy with a shine off their coats and the calf condition is very good.

Opti-mum can also be supplied with added Lung Guard, to protect the lungs of calves on farms that have poor ventilation or are prone to pneumonia issues.

Auctus calf milk replacer range

Other calf milk replacers in the Auctus range include the following:

Champion, which is extremely popular with Irish farmers and is a household name among many calf rearers, where performance is key.

Champion with added Lung Guard, a growing in popularity to minimise respiratory issues on farms.

Turbo Thrive, a performance product, aimed at beef calves to develop muscle and skeletal growth at the same time.

More information

For on-farm advice, calf-rearing tips or calibration of computerised feeders, contact the Auctus sales representatives below. Brian Geraghty 087 117 5971 [email protected] Northern Ireland, Donegal, Monaghan and the west of Ireland Daragh O’Rourke 087 117 0803 [email protected] Cavan and the southeast of Ireland John Linnane 087 799 6247 [email protected] Midlands and the southwest of Ireland

For more product technical information, specifications and price enquiries, contact Auctus on: 043 668 3200; by e-mail: [email protected]; or visit the Auctus website by clicking here.