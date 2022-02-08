Michael Connell operates a 140ac dairy enterprise in Kells, Co. Meath. Michael milks 80 Montbeliarde cows in a spring-calving system.

“The Montbeliarde breed is a good milker and also gives an excellent square calf with great confirmation. In 2021 they averaged over 7,300L and 550kg milk solids,” said Michael.

The calving season is well underway on Michael’s farm.

“We have 23 calves on the ground so far, and thankfully all is going well,” he said.

“We will rear about 20 replacement heifers this year and then we will sell the remainder to beef at around 3 to 4 weeks of age. We have many repeat customers that come back every year to buy our calves for beef.”

Michael credits the health of the calf and good genetics as key factors to creating this demand.

“Our customers come back for the quality of young calf. We get good square calves out of the Montbeliarde breed, and its growth rate and good conformation are highly appreciated. Customers are always really happy with their progress,” he added.

Calf health and nutrition

When it comes to herd fertility, Michael highlights the crucial role that GAIN feed plays.

“We calve down our heifers at two-years of age, so it is important all heifer calves are getting the correct nutrition from the very start,” he said.

Michael’s target is to have all heifers calving down at 90% of their mature herd weight. In order to be able to achieve this within a 24-month period, all heifers must be on a high plain of nutrition from the start, and hit all target weights as efficiently as possible.

To help farmers such as Michael to achieve the highest performance possible for his calves, GAIN run a Dairy Heifer Rearing Programme. This programme is designed to give practical advice to farmers on the most efficient means of achieving optimal performance from their dairy heifers.

The programme is specifically designed to build the calf’s immune system right from their first day of life and help protect the calf until the immune system is fully developed. GAIN Dairy Heifer Rearing Programme

All calves born on Michael’s farm are put on GAIN Easi-Dual Calf Milk Replacer, which contains 23% protein. The protein and energy levels ensure the calf maximises growth straight away and the high vitamin A, D and E content gives additional immunity.

“We are very happy with the health of our calves this year and this gives them the best possible chance to thrive,” said Michael.

All calves are supplemented with GAIN Calf Crunch and GAIN Calf Rearer Nut, to support growth and frame development. Both contain maize, wheat and soya which provide palatability and performance. They also contain Yea-Sacc live yeast to naturally support digestion and performance.

Michael feeds all heifers and cows GAIN Pre-Calver minerals in the weeks leading up to calving to prime for calving and high performance during lactation. This feed contains Bioplex protected copper, zinc and manganese to build the cow’s mineral reserves, to help prevent deficiencies.

In addition, it provides Sel-Plex protected Selenium and extra Vitamin E to help boost immunity, improve Somatic Cell Count (SCC) and fertility.

“To date we have had no fertility issues. The feed and minerals gives the heifers all they need to make sure they are ready,” said Michael. Calf nutrition with Enda Quinn

Technical support

James Meade is Michael’s GAIN Business Manager. Michael believes that the support available from the team at GAIN is a very valuable service to have access to.

“I’ve been working with James for the past while now,” said Michael.

“We have a very good working relationship and his knowledge and expertise is always accessible if I need anything. Michael with James Meade, GAIN Business Manager

“When it comes to getting the best performance for my herd, James knows what products work best,” Michael added.

“We would talk regularly and discuss every aspect of the farm and make sure we are happy that all is going well.”

Future plans for the Meath farm

Looking to the future, Michael is placing a focus on improving milk solids.

“I am happy with the herd size for the moment. Improving milk solids has been my goal for the past few years, so there is a particular focus on genetics and nutrition,” he said.

“The technical support from GAIN has been excellent in this area and is helping to achieve my goals”.

Last year, Michael’s herd delivered an average yield/cow of 7,360L and 550kg milk solids.

Michael is very optimistic about the future of his farm.

“Thankfully I have good help from family. My son, niece and nephews are great and are all keen to help out, so the future is in good hands,” he said. (L-R) Oisin Ennis, Kate Ennis, Conor Ennis, John Boland, Michael Connell, Sean Connell, Mark Boland, Eoin Ennis

What’s in a high-quality milk replacer?

Feed conversion efficiency is greatest during the first two months of the calf’s life and diminishes slowly thereafter. To take advantage of this period, a high-quality milk replacer is essential in achieving weaning weight targets to ensure optimal lifetime performance.

GAIN Easi-Dual is suitable for high-performance dairy heifer and beef calf rearing systems with a crude protein of 23% and a fat content of 20%.

GAIN Easi-Dual is performance formulated by providing a correct balance of amino acids (‘Building blocks’ of protein) to the calf. Lysine and methionine are the first limiting amino acids for growth and development. Thus, within GAIN Easi-Dual, sufficient amounts are supplied to ensure requirements for efficient liveweight gains and calf health are met.

Because of the careful manufacturing process of the whey protein concentrate, it provides approximately three times more immunoglobulins than more traditional whey powders, supporting immune defences within the gut.

A blend of energy sources including natural milk fats ensures that the calf gets the correct type and amount of energy required.

High levels of vitamins A, D, and E are included to optimise immune status and development along with minerals and trace elements selenium, copper and zinc critical for enhanced performance and disease resistance.

To give your calf the best chance specialised performance and health boosters have been added. Digest VO strengthens the immune system and encourages building balanced and strong gut flora. This helps against Cryptosporidium and Coccidium.

Yoghurt powder adds lactic acid bacteria to the calf’s abomasum reducing the pH, making it a more hostile environment for scour causing bacteria to thrive such as E-coli. Gardion is a garlic oil added to aid immunity. Garlic has natural antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and bactericidal characteristics.

