The Irish Angus Cattle Society will hold its annual Elite Sale of Bulls and Heifers on Saturday, December 11, in Carrick-on-Shannon.

There are 75 bulls and 46 heifers catalogued for this sale, ensuring a great selection for all potential buyers – both dairy and suckler customers.

Demand for angus cattle

The demand for Angus commercial cattle is at an all time high, with most mart managers highlighting that demand for both stores and finished Angus cattle is far outweighing supply.

Prices of up to €2.50/kg and exceeding is now freely available for such lots. Last Friday, at Ballymote Mart, Angus X heifers weighing 515kg at 17-months of age made €1350 (€2.62/kg).

This trend is replicated right across all marts, showing the positivity at which commercial customers are viewing Angus cattle, both heifers and bullocks.

The factory demand for finished Angus steers and heifers continues on an upward spiral, resulting in finished Angus cattle leaving good margins for finishers. Many finishers are now realising that quality Angus animals are the most profitable when compared to other breeds.

Angus cattle for dairy farmers

Dairy farmers continue to see the benefits of using Angus sires on their herd, with easy calving and short gestation long-recognised as key traits.

The requirement to get cows into milk production as quickly as possible has never been more important and Angus delivers in this regard.

Dairy farmers currently using Angus as their beef sire have the added advantage of having a strong market for their calves. Calf sales last spring reported very strong demand for both Angus bull and heifer calves, with prices matching this demand.

Dairy farmers who are retaining their calves and taking them to beef are also seeing the rewards, as they are finishing their progeny quicker, with less inputs, and getting premium returns.

The reality is if you are not using Angus, you are competing against farmers who are. Many dairy farmers are seeing December as the ideal time to make the investment of buying an Angus bull and have him ready to go next spring.

Angus cattle for suckler farmers

The recent lift in commercial Angus demand and prices around the sale rings is forcing many suckler farmers to switch their attention towards Angus.

The ability of the Angus calf to arrive unassisted and mature early with less costs is leading to this renewed interest, as overall profitability is key.

Lower cost production and ability to be slaughtered at younger ages will become even more important factors as the climate change measures filter through. Angus animals are very well placed to meet the challenges of the sector going forward.

The elite sale

The catalogue for this impressive line up of bulls and heifers is available on the Irish Angus Cattle Society website here, or is also available by contacting the Office on: 071 96 20253.

There is also a special feature on the website containing photos and videos of many of the lots for sale.

The Society is also making a number of premiums available to the purchasers of the highest priced bull and heifer at €400 each, and all other purchasers of animals at €3000 or over will go into a draw for two additional €400 premiums, one for bull buyers and one for heifer buyers.

On-line bidding

This sale at Carrick-on-Shannon will commence at 12 noon, sharp, on Saturday, December 11. Online bidding is also available through LSL and those wishing to register are asked to contact Midland and Western on: 086-3883112, for approval.

Pre-Sale Show

A Pre-Sale Show will take place on the Saturday morning starting at 9.00a.m. Judging this year will be John Farrell from the Dillon Irish Angus Herd based outside Lanesboro in Co. Roscommon.

This Show is sponsored by Connolly’s Red Mills. The Irish Angus Cattle Society wish to thank Connolly’s Red Mills for their continued association with this Elite Show and Sale.

Peadar Glennon of the Irish Angus Cattle Society wished to acknowledge and thank all exhibitors who will be at this sale and is confident that the quality of cattle on offer will not disappoint any prospective customer and highlighted that he is available to assist any customers with pre-sale enquiries or after sale transport where possible.

Potential buyers are asked to contact the Irish Angus office on: 071 96 20253, with any queries they may have.