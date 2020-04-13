Bridgestone VX-Tractor provides maximum traction and a long working life

Bridgestone recently introduced its latest addition to the ultra-high-performance agricultural tyre segment: The VX-Tractor.

This high-traction tyre recognises the need users have for longer wear life when used on the road, pushing technological and performance boundaries to allow them to work longer and carry larger loads. It’s already a huge success in Ireland with many farmers and contractors fitting the tyre.

Built for strength, performance and a long life

The first focus point for designers was tyre performance. Wanting users to feel confident in the VX-Tractor, they incorporated Bridgestone’s patented lug design.

Then they focused on increasing wear life, especially on the road, making the lug on the VX-Tractor longer and wider, with up to 20% more lug volume than direct competitors.

This increased lug volume delivers an overall tread depth that is greater than direct competitors. At the same time, the casing has been engineered to minimise internal stress. This allows the tyre to perform at high speeds and when carrying heavy loads at inflations of up to 2.4 bar.

Designed to last longer

The extra body in the rubber increases the strength, minimising the effects of erosion, friction and use. The premium six-layer tread belt also helps to protect against damage and potential punctures.

The surface area of the sidewall has also been reduced and reinforced, further diminishing the tyre’s vulnerability to puncture. The VX-Tractor has been made with a new rubber compound that is even more resistant to wear than previous Bridgestone tyres.

This compound partially replaces mineral oil with environmentally friendly vegetable oils, improving the lifespan of the tyres and taking a vital step towards a more sustainable future.

Ultimate traction

The VX-Tractor uses the same proven Bridgestone lug used on the VT-Tractor, which delivers phenomenal tyre traction in all conditions.

Tests have demonstrated that the VX-Tractor has considerably less slip than its competitors, giving users every reason to feel confident in the tyre. Whether they are in the fields, on roads, under pressure, in slippery conditions, on slopes or carrying heavy loads, the VX-Tractor performs to the highest of standards.

Quality as standard

The new VX-Tractor embraces Bridgestone’s commitment to quality, with all the available sizes incorporating these innovations as standard technology.

‘The new VX-Tractor tyre joins the current Bridgestone VT-Tractor tyre range for high-performance tractors and the VT-Combine tyre range for cereal combine harvesters.

The casing of the VX-Tractor uses a technology which allows inflation pressures from as low as 0.6 up to 2.4 bar, which is perfect to adjust for each operating condition and ensures that even the heaviest loads can be carried.

While the proven patented involute lug design optimises traction and reduces slip, the additional lug volume gives the tyre a long wear life, which is especially important for tractors used in mixed in-field and on-road operations, explained Andrew Dowdall, agriculture tyre specialist, Bridgestone Ireland.

Designed in Europe; made in Europe

The VX-Tractor was developed in Bridgestone’s European R&D centre in Italy and is produced in the Bridgestone plant in Puente San Miguel, Spain.

Finance packages with 0% interest are available on the VX-Tractor with terms and conditions applying. Details are available from Andrew Dowdall, by calling: 087-3201916.