BPM: Creed’s absence from Barnier meeting ‘a missed opportunity’

Questions have been asked by the Beef Plan Movement as to why Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed is not meeting Michel Barnier alongside the Irish delegation during Barnier’s Ireland trip.

The event, at which the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, is taking place in Dublin today, Monday, April 8.

The absence of Minister Creed is highlighted by the group, considering the vulnerability of the Irish beef sector to a disorderly Brexit, with 52% of exports destined for the UK.

The current beef price is 40c/kg below what it was this week last year, the movement has highlighted, noting that farmers, particularly winter finishers, are making severe losses on cattle.

The group has described the absence as “a missed opportunity for this government to show its long-term commitment to the Irish beef farmer”.

The Beef Plan Movement has also raised questions on the commitment to beef farmers following a week which included the Glanbia/Kepak Twenty20 Beef Club and the roll-out of the controversial Green Schools resource pack.

While the group has acknowledged many aspects of the Green Schools programme as commendable, it notes “a blatant disregard for the food pyramid of which meat and dairy are cornerstones”.

“The fact that Communications and Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton has endorsed this programme to reduce students’ carbon footprint shows a blatant disregard for the farming community with ‘Meat-free Mondays’ and ‘Vegan Hotpots’ among the suggestions,” the movement said in a statement.

The group accused the Government of growing increasingly removed from the issues encountered by farmers every day.

Regarding the Twenty20 Beef Club, the organisation has welcomed the effort to provide some price stability – but has questioned how a form of forward pricing can be implemented for dairy beef “while beef finishers face huge losses this year due to the collapse in beef price”.

If a form of forward pricing can be done for this initiative, surely it can be done for all beef finishers.

The farming organisation has called for efforts to increase the export potential for dairy-bred cattle rather than increasing the number remaining in Ireland, further increasing the supply of finished cattle.