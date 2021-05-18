There are two “misunderstandings” that need to be nailed when it comes to agriculture and climate change, Teagasc director Professor Gerry Boyle has said.

Speaking at the online launch of the Signpost Programme earlier today (Tuesday, May 18), the Teagasc director made reference to biogenic methane and agriculture’s unique elements that must be factored in when discussing the sector’s role in climate action.

“Today’s event is important because it underlines the seriousness with which the entire agricultural and food sector considers the challenge of climate change and it demonstrates the willingness of farmers, processors, state agencies and the department to work in lock step to address the challenge.

“When it comes to agriculture and climate change, there are two misunderstandings that need to be nailed,” Prof. Boyle explained.

“First, in most public discussions about agriculture’s contribution to climate change, the focus is on the sector’s 35% share of CO2 equivalent greenhouse gases – but what’s important is the sector’s contribution to global warming. That’s much lower.

“About two thirds of agricultural emissions arise because of biogenic methane. Biogenic methane is a short-lived gas compared with CO2 or nitrous oxide.

“If the production of biogenic methane can be stabilised, then this source of global warming will be neutralised.

“But it’s going to take time for regulation to catch up with the science and in the meantime, it makes little sense to engineer a precipitous reduction in ruminant livestock numbers.

“A second misunderstanding is that agriculture is the same as every other sector and must bear its burden of adjustment.

“There is no issue about agriculture standing up to the plate in respect to the non-methane gases. The sector, like other sectors, is being called upon to decarbonise.

“Teagasc research work on the MACC [Marginal Abatement Cost Curve] and the Department’s Ag Climatise paper set out what can be done with the non-methane gases.”

Highlighting that the Signpost Programme points to how this can be achieved on Irish farms, the director added: “We confidently anticipate that science will continue to deliver further technological solutions.

“Where the sector is utterly different, however, concerns the unreasonable requests that it substantially reduce emissions of biogenic methane.

A substantial reduction of biogenic methane will not be possible without a substantial reduction in animal numbers. Such a development would adversely affect livelihoods in rural Ireland and not just on farms but in processing plants and the wider rural economy.

“There is an obvious point that’s worth stating. Animals are essential to the production of meat and milk. Indeed, they are existential inputs for our meat and dairy industries – and no other sector has this characteristic.

“Sure, adapting to climate change will present other sectors with additional costs as they switch inputs from fossil fuel sourced inputs to more carbon-friendly or carbon-free inputs.

“But this adjustment will not threaten the very existence of these sectors,” Prof. Boyle asserted.

“We have the solutions: Now we have to get on with their implementation,” the director concluded.