It’s crucial to have your machines inspected before and after the season by a professional.

New Holland’s technicians offer a detailed after-season mainentance check-up on machinery, detecting potential issues that could negatively affect your next season.

Nothing is easier than choosing New Holland for your after-season maintenance, and here’s why it should be your choice

After-season service

New Holland machines are manufactured to the highest quality, which guarantees the reliability, performance, and the efficiency when out in the field. To ensure that your machinery continues to produce its maximum potential, it’s important to book a maintenance after each harvesting season.

New Holland recommends that you choose its service for your next after-season maintenance, and will make sure that your machinery continues to operate at peak performance for the upcoming season.

Its expert service technicians are trained extensively to ensure they are knowledgeable with the most efficient practices when servicing your machine. Plus, using your local New Holland dealer will make sure that your combine is back in the field as soon as possible.

New Holland guarantees that its expert technicians will check all the crucial points of your machines, giving you the confidence that your equipment will be in perfect shape and ready for the demanding tasks of 2023.

Its genuine parts and service teams ensure that your machines performance is as good as it was on its first day. This is the best way for you to protect your investment.

Following the after-season maintenance, the company said you will be assured that your machine was inspected according to the manufacturer instructions and repaired if necessary.

New Holland also offers a range of service options for your after-season maintenance, compatible with all machines in all New Holland workshops.

Find its Platinum-, Gold- and Silver-tiered maintenance offers on the link below and choose the perfect option for your after-season maintenance.

Benefits of using New Holland for your next service

Read below to find out more benefits of using a New Holland authorised dealership for your after-season maintenance:

New Holland’s expert technicians specialise in New Holland machinery, which means they are the most qualified option when booking your after-season maintenance. The service technicians receive annual training to ensure that their expertise of the current range is up to date with the latest parts, technical information, and best practices. You can have peace of mind knowing that all New Holland Genuine Parts are installed in a quick and efficient manor by the technicians, keeping the maintenance cost-effective;

Every New Holland Genuine Part comes with a guaranteed 12-month warranty. This will allow you to have peace of mind of any unexpected downtime occurs;

Its technicians will only use New Holland Genuine Parts when servicing your machine. This allows your machinery to run at its maximum capacity and continue to be efficient for next season;

New Holland expert technicians have the most efficient tools readily available to find failures within your machines system. New Holland will use the advanced technology to locate and eliminate any issues within your machinery and enable you to avoid any unnecessary downtime this year;

The service technicians will install the current software for all models in the company’s range, ensuring that your machine is up to date with the latest updates and technology.

Read more about the benefits of using New Holland for your after-season maintenance in our E-Magazine here.

To find your closest New Holland dealer, click here.