Crop baling solutions company Tama has taken a decisive step in long-term plans to reduce the environmental impact of baling, by manufacturing its new Netwrap and Twine products with a significant proportion of recycled and reused raw materials, without any loss in product performance.

“Tama is now the market-leading manufacturer but we grew out of a collective of farmers and have retained our connection to the land,” said Bart Cope, global sales director with Tama.

“Changing to more sustainable manufacturing methods will protect the land, so future generations of farmers can grow the food we all depend on.

“Our products already contain the least plastic per tonne of crop baled and help farmers be more efficient by minimising breakages and downtime during harvest. The next step is more ambitious, we want to lead the industry in making changes throughout the product life cycle,” he said.

Baling waste collected and reused

Over the years, Tama has already reduced and reused waste from its own manufacturing operations and looked at every stage of plastic production to develop more sustainable netwraps and twines.

The Tama Cycle range is a step forward as it uses significantly higher percentages of post-industrial waste from Tama’s production and from other industries to improve the environmental footprint.

In Tama Cycle Twine, the company has taken on another challenge by collecting used twine from farmers and reincorporating it into the production process.

This is an important first step in creating a circular resource loop for crop baling products which collects and reuses spent materials.

Advertisement

The ambition is for greatly increased collection and use of waste materials in the near future. For several years, Tama has championed the development of collection schemes which are now able to supply large volumes of materials.

To help close the cycle, Tama also supports research to develop high-value secondary markets for these materials in their own operations and other sectors of the economy.

Reliability and performance are the fundamental reasons farmers choose Tama. While developing the Tama Cycle range, it was always the first priority to sacrifice nothing with respect to performance the company said.

“Using recycled raw materials and maintaining product quality was a challenge, but we all worked hard to overcome it,” Cope added.

“To bring about the changes in the industry we wish to see, it is essential that our crop baling products lead the way with respect to quality.”

Tama Cycle Netwrap and Twine ensure impeccable and consistent performance, giving problem free baling and securely stored crops.



All with less virgin plastic and more recycled materials.

For more information about Tama Cycle click here, or speak to your local farm supplier.