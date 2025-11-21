Black Betties set to hit Marteye this weekend

Five Irish Suffolk flocks have come together to host the online Black Betties sale this weekend.

The sale will run from November 22-24 on the Marteye platform in association with Harrison and Hetherington.

Bidding kicks off at 7pm on Saturday, November 22, and will finish at 7pm on Monday, November 24.

The sale catalogue consists of 21 top quality Suffolk females.

That includes 14 in-lamb shearling ewes, four quality ewe lambs and three scanned recipients.

The five flocks making up the strong lineup include:

Kilduff

Rockdale

Milldam

Millbrae

Drumderg

All sheep are sold export eligible, with free transport across Ireland and to Borderway Mart in Carlisle, UK.

European transport is also available after the sale and is subsidised by €50.

Service sires for the in-lamb shearling ewes includes the much admired 12,000gns Cherrylea Dark Destroyer, Craigdoo Dot Com and the €4,400 Kilduff Class Act.

Lot 9 from the Rockdale flock. Source: Alfie Shaw

The sire list for the quality ewe lamb consignment includes top breeder Limestone Rizzler that has bred ram lambs to 10,000gns this year, Richhill Barbarian and Kilduff Cool Dude.

The quality embryo lots include a scanned embryo from the 20k Rhaeadr Rockshore and a Limestone ewe that is a full sister to Limestone Suzi Babes, the 2023 Balmoral champion.

Sale organisers said:“The sale is a great opportunity for any new or existing breeders to add a Suffolk with sass to their flock."

They also commented that all sheep can be viewed by appointment prior to the sale and all vendor details can be found on Marteye.