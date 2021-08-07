Throw-in may have been delayed, but there was never a question of either Limerick or Waterford ‘baling’ on today’s All-Ireland hurling semi final.

Serious delays on the M7, due to a traffic incident involving a load of bales of hay caused the match start-time to be delayed.

It is understood that a truck carrying the bales struck a flyover bridge overhead, as it travelled beneath, causing hay to fall onto the road and obstruct the smooth flow of traffic.

The delay postponed throw-in time at Croke Park for 30 minutes, until 5.30pm.

A motorist who came upon the incident, alerted other road users via social media.

“Be careful if driving on the #N7 before the new exit at Kerry Group in Naas. Truck carrying hay hit the bridge and hay everywhere on the road and bits of the bridge fell also. Traffic is mental.”

The motorist told Agriland that no other road users were impacted, “to his knowledge” but that the hay was causing traffic to have to “zigzag” around it.

“By the time I got there, you could drive past it but had to zigzag in and out around the hay or straw.”

The motorist said that there were pieces of the bridge – that had been struck by the load – visible on the road. Be careful if driving on the #N7 before the new exit at Kerry Group in Naas. Truck carrying hay hit the bridge and hay everywhere on the road and bits of the bridge fell also. Traffic is mental pic.twitter.com/nqMsVg6Kaj— Jamie 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@Jamiemoore1209) August 7, 2021 Image source: Jamie Moore; Twitter @jamiemoore1209

The GAA also tweeted that the hurling semi final throw-in would be delayed for 30 minutes, until 5.30pm due to traffic delays on the M7.

Eventually, the match commenced and the second half is in full swing right now with Limerick leading by 11 points (at time of publication).