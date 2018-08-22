Beef roadshow to offer advice to farmers at 7 marts

Beef producers will have the opportunity to get the best scientific and management advice at the Weaning and Housing Roadshow taking place at seven livestock marts over the coming weeks, according to organisers.

The roadshow, which kicks off at Ballinasloe mart on Monday, August 27, will focus on critical aspects of nutrition, animal health, breeding and management.

Running through a three-week period in August and September, the roadshow will be free to attend.

It is being run by XLVets, a group of 25 progressive veterinary practices nationwide, which aims to deliver excellence in veterinary services to farmers through sharing experience, knowledge and skills.

The events, which are being supported by MSD Animal Health, Munster Cattle Breeding Group and Chanelle Veterinary, have been approved by the Department of Agriculture for farmers participating in its Knowledge Transfer discussion group programme.

Advertisement

They will feature live demonstrations and scientific and practical advice from a panel of experts including: Dr. Doreen Corridan, Munster Cattle Breeding Group; Donal Lynch, XLVets; Ciaran Lenehan, Chanelle Veterinary; John Heslin and Cara Sheridan, of MSD Animal Health; as well as local members of XLVets.

Monday, August 27 – Ballinasloe Mart;

Wednesday, August 29 – Tullamore Mart;

Thursday, August 30 – Roscommon Mart;

Monday, September 3 – Cootehill Mart;

Monday, September 10 – Ennis Mart;

Tuesday, September 11 – Castleisland Mart;

Tuesday, September 18 – Kilkenny Mart. All events run from to 7:00pm to 9:00pm and will take place as follows: