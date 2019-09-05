Beef Plan and department hold ‘hugely positive’ talk on producer group

Representatives from the Beef Plan Movement met with officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine yesterday, Wednesday 4, in what is being described as a “hugely positive meeting” on a new producer organisation (PO).

The Beef Plan Movement is seeking approval for a producer organisation called ‘Irish Beef Producers’, and significant steps were made to getting this approval last night at the department’s headquarters in Dublin, according to Michael McManus, of the group’s Roscommon branch, who attended the meeting.

“It was hugely positive. There is still some further engagement needed, and a few bits and pieces to be reviewed. There is still a bit of back and forth to be had, but we’re not far away,” McManus told AgriLand.

Eoin Donnelly, chairperson of the Beef Plan Movement’s western region, also attended the meeting, along with an independent department-approved ‘facilitator’ who is assisting in the establishment of the producer organisation.

McManus thanked the department staff for their efforts and the way they have approached the negotiations, saying “they’ve been brilliant”.

“We received a significant commitment from the department staff that they will progress this as quickly as possible. The meeting was very positive on both sides. We worked through the night,” he added.

The producer organisation has been in the works for over four months. Last Friday, August 30, the final document – an incorporation document for company registration – was submitted to the facilitator.

The Beef Plan Movement has repeatedly said that the aim of establishing a PO is to allow farmers – as members of the PO – to “legally and collectively” negotiate price with the country’s meat factories.

The image below will be the logo of the new organisation once it is formally set up:

It is understood that, if the application is successful, the Beef Plan would have access to financial support from the department in the region of €3,000 to set up the PO.

It is understood that a growing number of members have agreed to supply beef to the PO; currently the bulk of these members are based in the Roscommon/Galway region.

However, Beef Plan expects this number to expand to all regions once the PO is up and running.