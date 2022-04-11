Mixing tillage and dairy opens up many options for milk producers wanting to drive high production levels.

For example, straw is readily available for inclusion in cow diets. Invariably, home-grown cereals can be readily included in rations. The same can be said for fodder beet if it happens to be grown on a particular farm.

Another advantage of milking cows in a tillage area is the relative ease of securing conacre ground.

But whatever the mix of home-grown feeds available, it will not prevent the drop in butterfat and protein levels that characterises Irish milk production once freshly calved cows get out to rapidly growing and lush spring grass.

John Dunne

John Dunne milks 180 spring-calving cows with his wife, Noreen, and son, Billy, at Ballyhimkin, Ladysbridge, Co. Cork.

The farm is currently in transition, a process that has been made possible by the recent acquisition of additional land.

“Traditionally, we would have milked around 100 cows,” John explained.

“The figure will rise to 180 this year, increasing again to 250 cows in 2023.

“The land that was recently bought lies directly into me. As a result, I now have a single grazing block that is large enough to meet the needs of the expanded herd.

“A new milking parlour is also under construction. It will be ready by the end of this year.”

John also grows a range of crops, including spring barley, sugar beet and maize. All are home-fed.

“This means that I can buffer-feed a TMR [total mixed ration] to the fresh calvers, made up of grass silage, forage maize, barley, beet, soya and minerals,” John explained.

“Soya is the only main ingredient that is bought in. This changes slightly when the maize and barley run out, at which stage I will buy in a blend.”

Butterfat drop

In the past, John found that, as grazed grass became a significant component of the diet offered to the cows, the levels of butterfat and protein in their milk started to drop off significantly.

However, this scenario changed four years ago when he specified the inclusion of Yea-Sacc in his fresh calvers’ diet.

“The business plan is a very simple one: Produce as much milk solids from the grass and crops grown on the farm,” John continued.

“It used to annoy me greatly when the level of components in the milk started to fall off during the spring months. But thankfully, this is no longer the case. The addition of Yea-Sacc in the cows’ diet has made the difference.”

Last year, the Dunne herd averaged 6,100L at 4.38% butterfat and 3.61% protein. Total milk solids/cow are currently averaging at 525kg. The plan is to push this figure towards 550kg within the next year or so.

John uses a KEENAN feeder wagon on the farm. He has also consistently availed of the accompanying InTouch nutrition service.

“It was the InTouch advisors who made me aware of the Yea-Sacc option in the first place,” he commented.

Based on this recommendation, John decided to include Yea-Sacc in the concentrates fed to the cows in-parlour.

InTouch nutritionist Bernard Stack recently visited the Dunne farm.

“As cows return to grass, farmers face the issue of a drop in milk solids, both in butterfat and protein,” Bernard explained.

“We have just come through one of the mildest winters in living memory. As a consequence, cows will be going out on lush grass, which will be low in fibre and very high in soluble sugars.

“Grazing conditions of this nature predispose cows to ruminal acidosis. This, in turn, leads to a significant depression in milk butterfat and protein levels.”

Live yeast in the diet

According to Bernard, including live yeast in the cow’s diet can combat both of these issues.

“Live yeast helps promote healthy digestion and utilisation of nutrients, allowing for more solids in the milk,” he added.

“In doing so, yeast acts to stabilise rumen pH. Research, backed up by repeated on-farm trials, confirms that Yea-Sacc will reduce acid build-up in the rumen. This is why it is so successful in helping farmers to beat the drop in milk solids when cows are at grass.”

Bernard also pointed out that Yea-Sacc should be included in cow diets as soon after calving as possible and certainly before the animals go out into very lush paddocks as the spring period progresses.

Meanwhile, John also regards his feeder wagon as an essential asset when managing his pre-calving cows.

“It is the only way that I can get up to 2.5kg of chopped straw into the dry cow diets,” he said.

“The wagon also allows me to include small amounts of barley, maize silage and beet as a transition ration to the close-up cows.

“This is an approach to the management of the transition cows that has worked very well on the farm.”

