Dairy farmers from the Border, Midlands and Western region will have an opportunity to visit the Teagasc dairy research farm in Teagasc Ballyhaise College on Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00a.m for its 2022 open day.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Futureproofing Irish Dairying’.

Dairy farming has made a very significant addition to family farm income in rural communities throughout Ireland, and in particular, in the Border, Midlands and Western regions.

The Ballyhaise’22 Dairy Open Day will highlight the various technologies and practices available to farmers to underpin future farm profitability and sustainability.

It is an ideal opportunity to see, at first-hand, the results of the comprehensive research programme undertaken by Teagasc, and to meet research, advisory and education staff.

Futureproofing Irish dairy systems

The main technical stands at the open day will cover the following topics.

Profitable milk production systems:

Key technical efficiency drivers;

Sustainable production system;

Making dairy farming an attractive career.

New frontier in breeding technology:

Are high economic breeding index (EBI) cows more carbon efficient?;

Increasing the quality of beef from the dairy herd;

Role of new technologies: sexed semen.

Adapting to clover-based low nitrogen systems:

Benefits of clover in dairy swards;

Establishment techniques;

Grazing management.

Benchmarking farm performance:

Budgeting for improved financial performance in 2022;

Cost control options during periods of inflationary costs;

Cash flow management options.

Technology village and demonstrations

At the Ballyhaise’22 Open Day, there will be a series of technology villages and practical demonstrations for dairy farmers to interact with which will cover the followings topics.

Grazing practice:

Clover establishment and management;

PastureBase Ireland;

Importance of soil fertility.

Signpost programme:

Key performance indicators (KPI’s) for dairy farms;

Key drivers of farm sustainability;

Profitable pasture based systems of milk production.

Improving nutrient use and retention on-farm:

Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP);

Benefits of protected urea fertilisers;

Heavy soils programme.

Breeding and reproduction:

DairyBeef 500;

Breeding for lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions;

Advancements in reproductive technologies.

People farming smarter:

Increasing labour efficiency on dairy farms;

Training the next generation of dairy farmers;

Succession planning- engaging the next generation.

Highlights

Special forum: Farmers meeting the challenges – from research to practice

There will be a panel discussions facilitated by Emma-Louise Coffey from the Teagasc Dairy Edge Podcast.

The panel of farmers will discuss their own experiences of adopting various technologies, such as clover incorporation in their grazing swards, improved animal breeding, and succession planning on farm.

Ger Pardy, from Co. Offaly, will detail his experience of incorporating clover on his farm; Killian Brennan, from Co. Cavan, will outline how he has improved his herd genetics dramatically over the past four years; and David and Laura Hannon will discuss succession on their farm in Co. Meath.

The panel will also include Proff. Laurence Shalloo, head of the animal and grassland programme at Teagasc, and Dr. Joe Patton, head of the dairy knowledge transfer department in Teagasc.

Live displays, demonstrations and workshops

Demonstrations on grazing management; reseeding; white clover swards; farm infrastructure; high EBI genetics; and replacement rearing enterprises will also take place throughout the day.

Research to adoption: Extension methods

A wide range of extension methodologies are employed to facilitate best practice adoption on dairy farms.

These include discussion groups, farm walks, seminars, newsletters and short courses on financial management, breeding and grassland.

Information on how to avail of these programs will be available on the day.

For further information, click here.