Award-winning herd to be showcased at IHFA National Holstein Friesian Open Day

The IHFA National Open Day will be hosted by the O’Keefe family, located near Freemount, Charleville, Co. Cork. The IHFA Open Day takes place on Thursday, June 27.

The IHFA Open Day is a prestigious, on-farm event hosted annually by IHFA members across the country. This is the first time that the Open Day takes place in the north Cork catchment area.

The event is to showcase the genetic diversity and adaptability and proven performance of the Holstein-Friesian to perform across different farming systems.

‘A reputation for breeding prowess’

The IHFA National Open Day presents a unique opportunity to view the tremendous breeding and efficient performance of the Radney herd. Key cow families will be represented in the teams of cows for the Inter-Club, Macra and Open Stock judging.

The Radney herd was established in 1987 and is managed by Henry, Marie and their youngest son Liam. They farm a total of 200ac with a milking block of 105ac and milk a herd of 90 cows, mostly spring calving.

Recent milk records show an average of 8,874kg milk, 4.12% fat, 3.74% protein, 697kg milk solids and a somatic cell count (SCC) of 65.

Radney has earned a reputation for breeding prowess in recent times. Recognition in the marketplace for Radney breeding stock is such that numerous top prices have been achieved at prominent sales again and again.

“Five Radney-bred bulls have been purchased for AI,” Henry recounted. Radney Figo ET commanded the top price at the IHFA Premier Bull sale earlier this year.

The quality of the herd, in terms of output, performance and conformation standards, is back-boned by influential cow families including Odetta, Ostrich, Gerrard, Deborah, Triempress and Bella.

“We breed for functional cows with good production and longevity, cows with strong udders and feet and legs, that develop into excellent cows and provide a calf every year. Good fertility is very important,” commented Henry.

Mature cows of fourth lactation or older make up 43% of the herd, an example of good longevity, fertility and durability. Seven Radney cows have been awarded Gold or Diamond awards for achieving 3,000kg lifetime protein production.

73% of the herd is classified to VG/EX on conformation standard with IHFA, the top two categories of conformation scoring, capturing functionality.

The herd continues to win acclaim and recognition with the numerous prizes and awards it has received. In 2018, the herd was presented with the distinguished RDS Champion of Champions Award in recognition of the national success of the Odetta family.

The herd won first place in the Spring Calving Section in the Cork Club Herds Competition 2017 and 2018.

Performance and recognition for the herd was embellished further in achieving second place in the IHFA National Herds Competition Spring Calving Section and also was Joint-Highest EBI Herd 2018.

Celebration sale

A celebration sale will be held in association with the Open Day with choice offerings of young stock from top breeding lines.

There will be approximately 54 animals on offer, including eight in milk, 20 in-calf heifers, 20 calves and six bulls. The sale will be conducted by Denis Barrett Auctions.

Charity auction

A calf will be auctioned on the day and proceeds from her sale will go to Marymount Hospice in Cork. Downs Syndrome Ireland will be the recipient of funds raised through the sale of HB ice cream on the day.

The IHFA Open Day is a farm family friendly day out, with trade exhibitors, stock judging, award presentations, young stock sale and much more. All are welcome to attend and entry is free.

National herds competition results

The eagerly awaited results of the IHFA National Herds Competition will be announced as part of the programme of events at the open day.

Herds from across the country were visited in the space of a week by judge Mick Gould, Woodmarsh Herd, UK.

Production and conformation at herd level were assessed, bringing excellence in herd efficiency and management to the fore.

Greenvale Animal Feeds is a sponsor of the IHFA National Herds Competition. Much anticipation awaits the announcement of the results at the National Open Day.

Programme of events: 10:00am – farm and trade stands – open;

11:30am – inter-club, open and Macra Na Feirme stock judging;

1:30pm – official opening by event VIP;

3:30pm – award presentations: Inter-Club Stock Judging sponsored by Kerry Co-op; National Herds Competition sponsored by Greenvale Animal Feeds;

4:00pm – celebration sale sponsored by Roches Feeds.

Directions

In Charleville, take the R515 toward Newtownshandrum. Before entering the town, take a left onto the R578, for Dromina and continue into Freemount. The farm will be signposted (Eircode: P56 FC61).