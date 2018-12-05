Aurivo reveals details of Fixed Milk Price Scheme 4

North-west agri-business Aurivo has revealed details of its fourth Fixed Milk Price Scheme, which is open to its milk suppliers in the Republic of Ireland.

Designed to help suppliers manage milk price volatility, the scheme guarantees a secure price on a fixed proportion of supply over a defined period.

Suppliers who choose to participate will be paid a 30.5c/L base price for up to a maximum of 10% of their 2017 manufacturing monthly supply.

The scheme will run for a period of 36 months, starting in January 2019.

A special allocation will apply to new entrants to dairying, who commenced milking after January 1, 2018.

The scheme is open to all milk suppliers and participation is voluntary; however, applicants must be certified in the Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme to be eligible.

Commenting on the announcement, Aaron Forde, CEO of Aurivo, said: “Aurivo has over 1,000 milk suppliers and this scheme will assist those who are faced with uncertainty over milk price volatility.

“I would strongly encourage suppliers to consider participation as soon as possible, in order to avail of the scheme.”

Pat Duffy, chairman of Aurivo, added: “We are committed to helping our suppliers tackle any challenges they face, and milk price volatility is one of the key difficulties.

This scheme will guarantee a portion of their supply over the next three years regardless of other external factors that might arise.

“Suppliers who opt in will receive a secured price for a fixed amount of their supply. We are confident there will be a strong uptake among our suppliers and we urge those interested in the scheme to submit their application.”